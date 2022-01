Well, we are at the end of another season of The Real World Homecoming, we have reconnected and torn open old wounds and seen grainy footage of Venice Beach in 1993, and again we are limping out the door one roommate down. We’ve seen this coming: the season’s supercut teased an early departure, as did your own common sense. And while after last week’s episode I made a bold prediction that Tami would take herself out at the last minute for maximum story-line impact, the reality is different and much more predictable. Take it from a Los Angeles resident: Venice is just never as interesting as you think it’s going to be.

