Do You Want to Be British PM? There Is No Leadership Election, Javid Says

By Reuters
 5 days ago

The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.My...
POLITICS
Sajid Javid
Sky
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nusrat Ghani: PM urged to launch inquiry as MP says government failed to take Islamophobia complaints ‘seriously’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to launch an inquiry after an MP who made allegations of Islamophobia accused the government of failing to take her complaints “seriously”.Nusrat Ghani claimed a government whip told her that her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she was sacked from her transport minister job in 2020 during a mini-reshuffle.In an explosive interview, the MP for Wealden suggested she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would face being “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.But on Sunday, a No 10 spokesperson revealed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP who defected to Labour says Boris Johnson has ‘poisoned Tory Party’

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour has accused Boris Johnson of having “poisoned the Tory Party from top to bottom” as he said the Prime Minister was “living on borrowed time”.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at the PM’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.He has also said he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.His lack of honesty and integrity has poisoned the once great party he leadsChristian Wakeford MPWriting in the Sunday Mirror, Mr Wakeford said: “Boris Johnson is living on borrowed...
POLITICS
Reuters

Will you resign? UK PM Johnson says "no"

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would not resign and people should await the outcome of an inquiry into alleged parties held in his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns. Asked by an opposition Liberal Democrat lawmaker whether it was now time...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sue Gray to submit report, as inquiry ‘handed photos of No 10 parties featuring PM’

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is ready to go, with Cabinet Office sources confirming police have given senior civil servant Sue Gray clearance for the document to be published in full.Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as tomorrow. Reports this evening suggest Ms Gray is in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have subsequently emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable” — his position made ever-more perilous by the steady stream of damaging allegations continuing to come forward in the press.Senior civil servant Sue Gray is currently...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

When will Sue Gray’s report be released and what is it all about?

The report on which the Prime Minister’s future may depend is expected to be delivered later this week.But who is Sue Gray the senior official leading the probe, and what might her investigation uncover?Here is a look at what the hotly-anticipated inquiry is all about.– What is the inquiry into?A catalogue of allegations have been made about rule-breaking parties held in No 10 and elsewhere in Government while tough coronavirus restrictions were in place during 2020 and 2021, ranging from summer garden drinks to Christmas bashes.Its remit will include understanding what happened on May 20 2020 during a “bring...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I’ve made Boris Johnson a five-point plan to get him out of trouble

It seems that Boris Johnson, as is usual when he finds himself in bother, wants to “get the old band back”. He’d like to be able to rely once again on Eddie Lister to run his office, just as he did at City Hall when he was mayor of London; and also to benefit from the sound, blunt advice proffered by Sir Lynton Crosby, who helped him win the 2019 general election (how distant those halcyon days feel now!) – preferably with the hands-on presence of David Canzini, a Crosby associate.For reasons that are fairly obvious, the Team Boris recruitment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister quits Government with blast over ‘schoolboy’ handling of Covid fraud

A minister quit the Government at the despatch box and marched out the chamber over the “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.Lord Agnew of Oulton’s resignation from his Cabinet Office and Treasury posts was described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the House of Lords.He surprised those in attendance by outlining his unhappiness with working between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Treasury.Once he had finished his speech, the Conservative peer Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank and goodbye”, and immediately left the chamber to applause.He had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dominic Raab says PM ‘has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting’

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said that Boris Johnson “has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting”.It comes as Boris Johnson faces calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Mr Raab said: “In less than three years...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson launches inquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by launching an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because of her “Muslimness”.“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened,” a No 10 spokesperson said.Mr Johnson was under fierce pressure to act after telling Ms Ghani – nearly two years ago – to start a formal complaint with the party about the way she was treated.The former junior transport minister said she had told him this was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business”.On Sunday, Dominic Raab...
POLITICS

