Current trends in earnings estimate revisions. Since both positive and negative earnings surprises - that is, reported earnings above or below analyst expectations - can have lingering long-term effects, tracking revisions made by analysts is a rewarding investment strategy. AAII has created four screens that look for earnings revisions: one that looks for upward revisions in annual earnings estimates; one that screens for companies with downward revisions; one that screens for companies that have had at least a 5% increase in annual earnings estimates over the last month; and, finally, one that screens for companies that have had at least a 5% decrease in annual earnings estimates over the last month. AAII's Stock Investor Pro contains consensus earnings estimates from I/B/E/S and is used to perform our screens.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO