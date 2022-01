Mobile-gaming company Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) has established at least one solid track record with investors since it went public: It routinely surpasses its revenue guidance and raises its top-line expectations. However, revenue growth isn't the only thing investors are looking for. When it comes to profitability, Skillz is far behind where its management thought it would be by this point, which is partly why the stock is down almost 90% from the all-time high it touched last year.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO