Evergrande’s offshore shareholders say to seriously consider enforcement actions

One of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings is looming in 2022, with the Communist Party now in the driving seat, after China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, was formally declared to be in default. While the state’s intervention has quelled fears of a disorderly collapse that would jolt the world economy, investors who hold Evergrande bonds are wondering how much of their money they’ll see after the dust settles. Meanwhile, Evergrande is under pressure to deliver thousands of pre-sold housing projects -- and to pay its workers -- to avoid sparking social unrest.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO