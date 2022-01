Two people were seriously injured and one person is dead after a high-speed chase in Lumberton Tuesday night. A Lumberton Police Department Officer witnessed a 2012 Nissan Maxima traveling on Roberts Avenue on top of the bridge at I-95. The officer pulled the vehicle over but the the driver sped off. Another officer witnessed the car crash and reported three passengers had been ejected. The driver and one passenger were flown to a local hospital, and the other passenger 33 year old Anthony Gerald died the scene. Officers believe alcohol was a factor and found narcotics and firearms at the scene.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO