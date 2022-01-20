ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A55 Britannia Bridge reopens one way after fatal crash

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died in a crash on the A55 Britannia Bridge. North Wales Police were called at 02:55 on Thursday to a report of a serious road traffic crash involving two HGVs and two cars. The driver of one car was pronounced dead at the scene and the...

