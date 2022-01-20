ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Omicron COVID-19 vaccines are on the way – but do we need them?

By Judith Retana
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EAQC_0dqeoixE00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both Moderna and Pfizer have announced they were developing COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron variant. CEOs for the companies said they will be finished around March. New formulas will need another review by the FDA.

The vaccines are still proving to be effective against severe illness, so do we really need them? Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at the UNC School of Medicine, told CBS 17 that it’s still unclear whether we need an omicron-specific vaccine.

“It may be that future vaccine boosters will be a mixture so that we make responses to different variants, rather than be variant specific,” he said.

A wave of COVID deaths from a ‘mild’ omicron? Here’s how both things can be true

The pandemic has proven to be unpredictable at every turn. Delta was believed to be a more dangerous variant of the coronavirus, but then came the more transmissible omicron variant. Developing new vaccines for each variant could turn into a whack-a-mole game. It’s why Wohl said the best approach is updating vaccines in areas where we know the virus doesn’t mutate.

“Another strategy is to use a mixture of vaccines. This is common in flu vaccination where the shot triggers antibodies against different strains of the virus,” Wohl said.

More people who are fully vaccinated and even boosted people are becoming infected with COVID-19. It doesn’t mean the vaccines don’t work. Wohl said how long they will continue to work remains an open question.

UNC student government to distribute KN95’s and N95’s masks

“Studies show that the levels of antibodies that the vaccines trigger fall over time but that is not unexpected. When the threat is gone, the body relaxes a bit and stops pumping out antibodies. The cells that were trained to make the antibodies that fight the virus persist though and many believe this cellular protection will be more enduring,” Wohl explained.

He said it would be helpful for studies about waning immunity to look at not only just infection rates but also at how many people are becoming seriously ill.

“I suspect it will be lab-based data and observations from other countries that have better systems for tracking the health of their populations that will provide guidance about the timing of boosters. You don’t want to give boosters unnecessarily but certainly don’t want to wait for serious illness to surge,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Health
Raleigh, NC
Coronavirus
Raleigh, NC
Vaccines
WNCT

Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cbs 17#Covid#Unc#Kn95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNCT

Have you heard of these places? They are the richest town in every state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – Your hometown carries a lot of weight—and for the richest towns in America, these names come with a certain amount of status. Wealthy American towns come with a host of amenities, access, and offerings: from suburban communities renowned for their school districts or club soccer teams to bustling neighborhoods filled with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

NC ‘school choice’ proclamation first by Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed “North Carolina School Choice Week” for the first time since the Democrat took over the job more than five years ago. The proclamation for “choice week,” which began Sunday, is interesting given Cooper has raised issues over expanding the number of charter schools. And he’s opposed relentlessly efforts […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

‘No refund.’ Stranded flyers stuck in Charlotte frustrated after paying out of pocket for food, hotel accommodations

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Problems, headaches, complications, whatever you want to call it – that’s exactly what air travelers are experiencing right now. You can attribute that to the snow and ice we received Friday night.  By 6:30 Saturday evening, North Carolina saw over 190 delayed and canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas International […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy