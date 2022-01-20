ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2022

By The Times
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0dqeoVQf00 The Times hears from readers about Nick Kristof's eligibility to run and missionary Austin Smucker's ordeal in Haiti.

Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity.

On Kristof's eligibility, the proof is out there

If Nick Kristof considers himself an Oregon resident, can we see his income tax returns for the last couple of years?

Did he file Form 40, in which case all of his income would be taxed in Oregon as is required of all Oregon residents? Or, did he file a Form 40N, in which case he did not claim to be a resident and only paid Oregon taxes on his Oregon income?

A simple question, with a simple answer that does not require a detailed parsing of Oregon election law or case law precedents, or interpretations of all the heartwarming stories about his 4-H membership and family vacations in Oregon.

Edward Reckford, Portland

Feature about missionaries was uplifting

In the midst of all the disheartening news, it was such an encouragement to read Pat Kruis' article "Held captive in Haiti" about Oregonian Austin Smucker's ordeal and faith.

Read our Jan. 4, 2022, story on an Oregon missionary in Haiti.

Thank you so much for publishing this account of the capture and miraculous escape of the missionaries. Their faith in God is an inspiration to many.

Charles Felton, Laurel

Voters should have option to vote for Nick Kristof

When I saw the story about Nick Kristof running for governor, I was thrilled and relieved. I immediately began my support of him and offered to volunteer to get him elected.

Oregonians need a bold leader who will bring people together and get things done. I believe Nick Kristof is that person.

The current secretary of state barred Kristof from running because he resides in two states. She interpreted his dual residence as proof that Kristof is not a resident of Oregon and so does not qualify for the ballot. I read a news story about former Supreme Court Justice Bill Riggs' opinion that Nick qualifies, and the opinions of three former secretaries of state who agree that election officials usually err on the side of inclusion when it comes to determining eligibility to vote or run for office.

Kristof is eager and ready to lead his home state of Oregon to a new frontier, where all of us can feel represented by our governor. I urge the Oregon Supreme Court to put Nick Kristof on the ballot.

Jean K. Shirkoff, Southwest Portland

Beaverton Valley Times

Saturday gathering to support local Tongas following eruption

Local immigrants are unsure about the fate of friends and loved ones following the volcano and tsunami.The public is invited to a community gathering to support local Tongans impacted by the volcanic eruption near their home country. A shared meal will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Rose City Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2215 N.E. 106th Ave., Portland. The gathering is intended to support local Tongan families who are suffering because they cannot contact friends and families in the region affected by the last Sunday's large eruption of...
PORTLAND, OR
What do you want from Oregon's next governor?

Journalists team up to host listening sessions with voters interested in shaping the upcoming election. Hey, Oregon voters: What do you want to know from the folks vying to be Oregon's next governor? What questions and issues do you want them to address? What's important to you?. Several news organizations,...
New Oregon state senators to be sworn in Friday

Sens.-designate Rachel Armitage and Janeen Sollman, both Democrats, were named to fill vacancies late last week. Two Democrats will officially join the ranks of the Oregon Senate on Friday, Jan. 21. Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 19, that both Sens.-designate Rachel Armitage and Janeen Sollman will be...
My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
Washington County crafts Native land acknowledgement

The statement was prepared with the help of representatives from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. The Washington County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a land acknowledgement statement to recognizing Indigenous peoples as the "original stewards of the land now known as Washington County." County staff worked in preparing the...
OPINION: Nick Kristof cannot have it both ways

Richard Botteri: 'New York's law defining residency for voting purposes raises an insurmountable obstacle...'. I practiced election law in Oregon for 25 years. In my view, Nick Kristof is not qualified to run for Oregon governor. Kristof, former national columnist for the New York Times, owns a family farm in...
Tigard native Dan Rayfield tabbed for Oregon House speaker

Rayfield, who represents a House district in Corvallis, is Democrats' choice to succeed Tina Kotek. Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis, the House co-leader of the Legislature's joint budget committee for the past three years, will be the majority Democrats' choice for House speaker to succeed Tina Kotek of Portland. Rayfield,...
USPS mailing COVID-19 tests to Washington County

Not everyone is satisfied. One advocate in Cornelius says requiring people to go online to order is 'a huge barrier.'. The U.S. Postal Service is mailing free COVID-19 rapid test kits through a new federal website launched Tuesday, Jan. 18. The first shipments, initially limited to four per residential address no matter the size, are expected to arrive by the end of the month.
Democrats name budget leader for Oregon House speaker

Dan Rayfield prevails over Janelle Bynum, who claims a deal with House leadership wasn't honored. Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis, co-leader of the Legislature's joint budget committee for the past three years, is the choice of majority Democrats to succeed Tina Kotek of Portland as speaker of the Oregon House.
Biden names Oregon housing director to HUD regional position

Margaret Salazar spent 10 years at the federal agency before her 2016 appointment to lead Oregon's housing efforts. Margaret Salazar will become Northwest regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after more than five years leading Oregon's housing agency. President Joe Biden announced her appointment Thursday,...
Oregon investigating private pop-up COVID-19 testing sites

Center for COVID Control under investigation after nationwide complaints of falsified, missing resultsUPDATE: Center for COVID Control announced via its website Jan. 13 that all test sites would temporarily close, amid complaints about several locations. A COVID-19 testing company with three sites in the Portland area is under investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice and Better Business Bureaus in other states. Center for COVID Control, based in Illinois, is a company offering pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. The company offers testing at two sites in Portland and one in Tigard. The Oregon...
Beaverton couple share 'chaat' through Khalsa Salsa

Sukhdev Singh and Rippy Kaur created their Indian-Mexican salsa blends after falling in love with the fresh flavors of pico de gallo. When Sukhdev Singh and Rippy Kaur first met in Punjab, India, they clicked right away. What initially bonded them together was their philosophical views on gender equality and their background in the Sikh faith, the predominant religion in the Punjab region. Their shared Sikh values would later re-emerge in a joint entrepreneurial venture in Beaverton decades later. Khalsa Salsa is a fusion between Mexican salsa and bold, fragrant Indian spices. The term "Khalsa" — serendipitously rhyming with...
