KeyBanc Upgrades Etsy (ETSY) to Overweight

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. The analyst comments "While we are still optimistic INTC will ultimately be able to turn things around long-term, IDM 2.0 and IFS represent long-lead time initiatives, that we believe will take longer than we had originally anticipated to yield proof points. Additionally, with Sapphire Rapids being delayed again, we see limited catalysts for the stock on the horizon. While INTC does have an analyst event in February, we're skeptical any announcement can change the bearish narrative on the stock. Given all the missteps over the last several years, we believe investors await demonstrable proof points."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO