Business

Defense Metals Corp. Reviews 2021 and Provides Outlook for 2022

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE:35D) is pleased to highlight the accomplishments of 2021, and outlines the Company’s key goals for 2022. At the start of 2022, the Company filed a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and finalized...

resourceworld.com

Evergold Releases 3D Video of Golden Lion Main Zone, B.C., Highlighting Scale of Target and High-Grade Gold-Silver Domain

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, OTC:EVGUF, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce release of an animated video of the gold and silver-rich GL1 Main zone, located on the Company’s Golden Lion property in north-central B.C. The video has been created, in part, from data generated by a 3D geological modeling exercise, imagery and results from which were released early last week (see news, January 17, 2022). The video shows the progressive development of the GL1 Main zone through time, commencing with Newmont’s historical drilling in 1984, through drilling carried out by Evergold in 2020, and culminating with Evergold’s 2021 drill discovery, in its final 3 holes, of the property’s first high-grade domain. The high-grade domain, which comes to surface and returned the highest grades of precious and base metals yet seen in drilling at Golden Lion (see news, November 16, 2021), will be the focus of follow-up drilling in the 2022 field season.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Kenorland Options Hunter Project to Centerra Gold Inc.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD) (OTCQX:NWRCF) (FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a property option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG and NYSE: CGAU) pursuant to which Kenorland has agreed to grant to Centerra the option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Hunter property (the “Project”), located within the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, in Quebec.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Beauce gold fields Megantic property all 10 Ditton samples returned coarse gold grains

Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: ¨BGF¨), (“BGF”): is pleased to announce preliminary gravimetric results of glacial till sampling from sand and gravel pits on the Chesham & Ditton sections of the Company’s Megantic placer to hard rock exploration property located in southern Quebec. All ten Ditton samples contained coarse gold grains. The sampling was to further investigate gold in till anomalies along the southern section of the Bella Fault. (see BGF press releases November 9, 2021).
METAL MINING
Solaris Announces Significant New Discovery at Warintza South

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a significant new discovery in maiden drilling of the Warintza South target at its Warintza Project (“Warintza” or “the Project”) in southeastern Ecuador. Highlights are listed below,...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Evergold Models GL1 Main Zone, Highlighting Emerging High-Grade Domain First Drilled at Close of 2021 Drill Program

Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce completion of initial 3D geological modeling of the GL1 Main Zone, located on the Golden Lion property in the Toodoggone district, north-central British Columbia, Canada. Images from the model are included as Figures 1 through 4 below. The shape shown in the figures is an outer bounding surface that broadly outlines the current drilled extent of mineralization defining the GL1 Main zone along approximately 400 metres, as located within a larger, roughly 2.7 kilometre-long trend of surface geochemical anomalies (Figure 1). It includes all significant mineralized intersections drilled to date in 19 Evergold core holes totalling 3,458 metres and 9 historical Newmont core holes totalling 1,224 metres, and in places includes internal zones of negligible grade. The shapes are not to be confused with grade shells or mineral resource estimations; the Golden Lion property does not currently host any NI 43-101 compliant resources.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Precious Metals Outlook 2022

Summing up the performance of last years precious metals prices starting with gold which was off by $76 or 4% from its highs by year end 2021 at US$1,822. Silver and platinum group investors might use the more descriptive ‘damn’ to sum up their year as silver lost 12.5% to US$23. Platinum fell by 10% to US$962 and palladium dropped by almost 18% to US$1,928. And as boring or disappointing as these numbers are they look even worse when compared to their base metal cousins such as copper that gained over 25.5% to US$4.42, nickel up 26% to US$9.47 and zinc that rose by 31.5% to US$1.63. And even these pale when compared to the petroleum sector where crude oil advanced by almost 59% to US$75.21 and natural gas gained 47.5% to US$3.76. Then to really feel bad compare precious metals in 2021 to the electric vehicle battery mineral lithium that rose by 142% to US$77 or its more stable compound lithium carbonate that soared up by 393% to US$16.67.
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Defense Metals closes takeover of Wicheeda rare earth property

Defense Metals issued 78,115,549 common shares and paid $100,000 in cash to Spectrum Mining. Mineral exploration company Defense Metals has finalised the purchase of Canadian firm Spectrum Mining, which owns the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) property. The deal was concluded after Defense Metals issued shares, as well as paid...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Defense Metals acquires 100% of the Wicheeda REE Project

Defense Metals (OTCQB:DFMTF) completed the acquisition of Spectrum Mining, holder of 100% interest in the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) property. Defense Metals completed the final acquisition payments under the Option Agreement which includes issuance to shareholders of Spectrum on a pro rata basis, such shares equal to 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a post-issuance basis.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Oil and Gas Outlook 2022

Pity the Las Vegas bookmaker who tries to set the odds for success of North America’s oil and gas sector in 2022. A variety of factors have made the industry’s future, even in the short term, almost impossible to predict with any degree of certainty. That’s exacerbated by the aggressiveness and dire warnings from the environmental movement, supported in large part by dictates from United States President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, made largely without paying attention to their widespread ramifications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

White Metal Drilling Expands Bench Zone, Returning 105 Metres of 0.91 g/t Au from the Tower Mountain Gold Project, Ontario

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received additional drill results from its ongoing Phase 3 drilling program at its flagship Tower Mountain Gold Project (the “Project” or “Property”). The two drill holes TM-21-120 and TM-21-121 were designed to test the down dip and expansion of the Bench Zone and the Company is very pleased to report that both holes were successful in expanding the Bench Zone. The Phase 3 drilling program was designed to further test the encouraging results received from the Company’s Phase 1 and 2 drilling programs previously reported that have been testing multiple gold zones (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
kitco.com

This is 'the most undervalued metal on the planet' - David Morgan's 2022 outlook

(Kitco News) - Expect silver, the "most undervalued metal on the planet" to finally breach $30 an ounce in 2022, said David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com. "I think [retail demand for silver] is going to be up because the stock market starts to sell off, the 10-year goes through the golden cross, we start to see more uncertainty in the market, and then if the cryptocurrency market starts to wane, we will see a lot more interest in the precious metals, so I think all three of those things are synergistic to push the metals higher," Morgan said.
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Benchmark Drills 49.10 Metres of 2.36 G/t Gold Equivalent at the Dukes Ridge Deposit and Extends Mineralization from Surface to 220 Metres Depth

Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark“) (TSX-V: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) – is pleased to announce new results from 27 infill and expansion drill holes at the Dukes Ridge Deposit, including 49.10 metres (m) core length of 1.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 39.96 g/t silver or 2.36 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)* with 3.84 m of 12.50 g/t gold and 240.16 g/t silver or 15.50 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21DRDD005 (Figure 1). These new drill results have the potential to positively impact the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) scheduled for completion during the first half of 2022. Drilling has also extended mineralization, which remains open, below the 2021 modelled pit shell to a depth of over 220 vertical metres (Figure 2), with additional drilling planned to test the along-strike expansion potential of the mineralizing system. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within a road-accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Kohl’s Is Weighing Offers From Two Firms To Acquire the Company

Kohl’s has confirmed that it has received offers from two firms looking to acquire the company. Sycamore, a private equity firm, is looking to pay around $65 per share for Kohl’s, CNBC reported. The news comes shortly after Acacia Research reportedly offered to pay about $64 a share for the department store chain. According to reports, both groups would aim to sell Kohl’s property to raise funds via a partnership with Oak Street Real Estate Capital. In a public statement on Monday, Kohl’s acknowledged that it received letters of interest from two parties that are looking to acquire the company but said...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Foran Mining drills 14% zinc over 9.5 metres of at Bigstone, Saskatchewan; shares up

Foran Mining Corp. [FOM-TSXV] reported high-grade intercepts from three holes drilled during the 2021 exploration program at its 100%-owned Bigstone deposit, located 25 km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay deposit in east-central Saskatchewan. Highlights include Hole BS-21-245 that returned 9.5 metres of 14.0% zinc, 0.42% copper, 76.9 g/t silver and...
ECONOMY
ihsmarkit.com

Government funds provide tailwind to CCUS growth outlook

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) may prove to be a critical component of the net zero tool kit, and interest in the technology has arguably never been higher, notably among oil-producing countries and in hard-to-abate industries. Strong policy support in select localities will be a key determinant of whether the sector's growth trajectory remains slow and steady or kicks into higher gear from 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

DYNACOR Surges Past 2021 Sales Guidance and boosts gold production to over 100,000 Ounces, A New Yearly Record

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the “Corporation”), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced its monthly sales of US$15.8 million (unaudited) (C$20.2 million) (1) for December 2021, and total annual sales of US195.9 million (C$245.6 million), a 93% year-over-year increase.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Barrick meets 2021 gold production targets

Barrick Gold Corp.’s [ABX-TSX, GOLD-NASDAQ] said Wednesday that despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, the company has achieved it production targets for the third consecutive year. Preliminary production for the full year in 2021 was 4.44 million ounces, a figure that was well within the company’s 4.4 to 4.7...
METAL MINING

