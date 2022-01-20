Defense Metals Corp. Reviews 2021 and Provides Outlook for 2022

Summing up the performance of last years precious metals prices starting with gold which was off by $76 or 4% from its highs by year end 2021 at US$1,822. Silver and platinum group investors might use the more descriptive ‘damn’ to sum up their year as silver lost 12.5% to US$23. Platinum fell by 10% to US$962 and palladium dropped by almost 18% to US$1,928. And as boring or disappointing as these numbers are they look even worse when compared to their base metal cousins such as copper that gained over 25.5% to US$4.42, nickel up 26% to US$9.47 and zinc that rose by 31.5% to US$1.63. And even these pale when compared to the petroleum sector where crude oil advanced by almost 59% to US$75.21 and natural gas gained 47.5% to US$3.76. Then to really feel bad compare precious metals in 2021 to the electric vehicle battery mineral lithium that rose by 142% to US$77 or its more stable compound lithium carbonate that soared up by 393% to US$16.67.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO