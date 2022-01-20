Does Expeditions: Rome have controller support?

Expeditions: Rome Review – I came, I saw, I ended my turn. All the way back in 81 BC, it was a turning point in the life of a young Gaius Julius Caesar. He was stationed to a garrison on the island of Lesbos, and he played a key part in the siege of Mytilene, being awarded the civic crown for his valour. This boosted his military and political career, setting him on the path to becoming the ruler of the Roman Empire and one of the most famous leaders in world history. But what if things had played out differently? What if some other young aristocrat, effectively exiled from Rome because of the tense political situation, had stepped into the limelight instead? This is the story of Expeditions: Rome, a tactical RPG with a scope just as sweeping as its alternative historical setup.

