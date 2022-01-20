ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Said To Hit Stalemate With Indian Government Over Tax Relief But 6 States Rush To Invite EV Maker To Set Up Base

By Rachit Vats
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been invited by at least six Indian state governments to set up a manufacturing plant with them, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

What Happened: The state governments of Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have extended the invitation to the world’s leading electric carmaker just days after its billionaire CEO said on Twitter that its India foray has been mired in red tape.

Musk’s social media reveal was met with a response from India’s heavy industries ministry that asked the electric car major to first start making its popular electric vehicles in India before demanding tax concessions.

Further, Maharashtra’s state environment minister has urged the central government to lower tax rates for a limited-period on imported cars in the budget on Feb. 1, as per a Reuters report.

Why It Matters: The Austin, Texas-based Tesla initially aimed to enter India last year. It has instead been lobbying with India’s government to lower import taxes on electric vehicles before it begins selling cars in the country.

Tesla's lobbying efforts over potential tax benefits seemed to have reached a stalemate as India is not keen to give the company any breaks without a commitment to manufacture locally, Reuters reported.

Musk tweeted in July to say that the import duties in India are the highest in the world. Tesla says that India's duty structure would not make its business in the country a "viable proposition."

Electric vehicles draw an import duty of 100% if priced above $40,000 and 60% for models below $40,000.

India has reportedly asked Tesla last year to increase local procurement and furnish a detailed manufacturing plan before it approves the electric vehicle maker’s demands for lower taxes.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.4% lower at $995.65 a share on Wednesday.

Benzinga

Nio Making Big Moves In US, Report Say Chinese EV Maker Setting Up Shop In California

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) kickstarted its international expansion in 2021 by setting up shop in Norway. Now, reports say the company may be expanding its presence in the U.S. What Happened: Nio has leased a building in north San Jose that will likely serve as its headquarters and innovation center, San Jose Mercury News reported, citing real estate firm Colliers.
SAN JOSE, CA
CleanTechnica

Tesla & Chinese EV Makers Putting Lot of Weight on These Low-Cost EV Batteries

Electric vehicles often differ based on different battery technologies. US-based electric automaker Tesla has set the trend for years. According to Yang Jie at Wall Street Journal, “A less-expensive battery technology championed by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk rose to dominate the world’s largest auto market last year.”
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Co-Founder Says Overall EV Demand Is Incredible But Production Can't Keep Up

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) co-founder JB Straubel believes that electric vehicle production is not moving fast enough to keep pace with the demand. What Happened: Citing the faster adoption of electric vehicles in Europe and other parts of the world, Straubel — the founder and CEO of battery-recycling startup Redwood Materials — told CNBC in an interview that industry sales estimates predicting EVs will account for 12.7% of all U.S. auto sales by 2025 may be too low.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Indian Government Fires Back At Elon Musk As He Blames Red Tape For Delay In Tesla India Entry

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) attempted India foray has been mired in red tape, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday. What Happened: The world’s richest person tweeted to say the company is still working through a lot of challenges with India's government to secure final approvals to begin selling cars in the world’s fifth-largest auto market.
BUSINESS
