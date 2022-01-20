ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Peacock: Rugby league great gears up for 100-mile charity challenge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Peacock is pulling his running shoes on again for another epic ultramarathon challenge which will see him running 100 miles in April to raise money for a charity in need. The rugby league icon, who was part of nine Super League Grand Final-winning teams during his spells with...

The Independent

England’s Heather Knight keen to see reserve days in Women’s Ashes schedule

England captain Heather Knight says reserve days should be introduced into the Women’s Ashes schedule and repeated her call for five-day Tests after rain wrecked the T20 leg of the series.England and Australia once again shared the points after their final T20 in the Women’s Ashes was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled at the Adelaide Oval.Thoughts now turn to the upcoming Test match, with Australia leading the multi-format series 4-2 after their nine-wicket victory in the opening match and points being split across the two subsequent washed-out T20s.There will be four points on offer in the...
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
The Independent

England hoping for more mentality advantages after hiring forensic psychologist

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s GuinnessSix Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.“Nashater Deu Solheim is helping us improve our communication skills, not only as a coaching...
The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
SkySports

Netball Quad Series: Tamsin Greenway analyses final between England and Australia

After an unexpected finish to the final of the Netball Quad Series, Tamsin Greenway analyses the contest between England and Australia and gives her perspective on a tough last quarter for the Roses. The Roses' 48-48 draw with the Australian Diamonds on Tuesday was incredible and had England Roses fans...
The Independent

Skier Dave Ryding believes avoiding parties was key to World Cup glory

Dave Ryding reckons all those skipped après-ski drinking sessions helped him strike World Cup gold aged 35. The Rocket first strapped on skis aged six but is ageing like a fine alpine wine, winning all four of Great Britain's top-level medals since turning 30. The single biggest building block for that longevity has been a sheltered lifestyle and Ryding credits that for his stunning slalom success at Kitzbuhel.“In my twenties, I didn’t go out partying," said Ryding."I’ve always done my training and I think that does pay off in later life. I’m doing better numbers in the gym and running...
The Independent

Brentford vs Wolves: Rogue drone halts Premier League match and forces players off field

A rogue drone circling the Brentford Community Stadium forced the Premier League club’s match with Wolves to be suspended as officials called the players off the pitch. Play between Brentford and Wolves had to be halted twice in a bizarre first half. First, a sickening clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry which left both bleeding heavily resulted in a lengthy stoppage and the use of concussion substitutes.Then the match, which was 0-0 at the time, was paused half an hour into the 3pm kick-off in West London, and the players had to leave the field...
SkySports

Winter Million Festival: Keith Donoghue chasing the Lingfield cash with Darver Star and Fameaftertheglory

Keith Donoghue is hoping to bag some of the cash on Sunday at Lingfield as he makes the trip over the Irish Sea for two rides at the inaugural Winter Million Festival. Donoghue rides classy hurdler Darver Star in the £100,000 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle, having defeated the highly-touted Cilaos Emery at Punchestown last time out.
The Independent

Anxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 series

England withstood a late blitz from Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to draw level in their Twenty20 series against the West Indies after a nervy one-run victory.The tourists were hammered by nine wickets in the series opener 24 hours earlier but, having set the Windies 172 to win, Moeen Ali took format-best figures of three for 24 after Adil Rashid snared Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo.That saw the Windies crumble from 47 for two to 65 for seven and should have been decisive, but some formidable power hitting from Shepherd and Hosein in an unbroken 72-run stand from just 29...
The Independent

England captain Joe Root named ICC men’s Test cricketer of the year

Joe Root has been named the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021.The England captain scored 1,708 runs in Test cricket in 2021, the third highest tally by a single batter in a year in history.He joins Sir Alastair Cook (2011), his predecessor as captain, as the only English cricketers to take the annual prize.“I am incredibly proud to receive this award,” said Root, who was recognised ahead of fellow nominees Kyle Jamieson, Dimuth Karunaratne and Ravichandran Ashwin.“I am very humbled to be in the same breath as a number of wonderful players around the world and it...
The Independent

Banners protesting against Boris Johnson flown over Premier League games

Banners reading “Boot him out! – Stop Boris.com” were flown over Premier League matches held at Old Trafford in Manchester and Elland Road in Leeds on Saturday.Campaign group Open Britain told the PA news agency it had “booked the aircraft”, adding it was taking its “campaign fighting to have Boris Johnson removed from power…to the skies”.✈️Live from #MUNWHU and #LEENEW - we've taken the campaign to #StopBoris to the skies. The country no longer wants him as PM - now's the time to boot him out and the place to make it happen is https://t.co/Ju4EKNP2Uw pic.twitter.com/tQa5otAnmw— Open Britain (@DU_2024) January...
The Independent

Great Britain confirm 50-strong squad for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Great Britain will take a squad of 50 athletes to the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month after speed-skater Ellia Smeding was confirmed as the final member of the team on Monday.The team, featuring three returning medallists in Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead is Britain’s smallest for a Winter Games since 2010 in Vancouver, when Amy Williams won the only medal in women’s skeleton.The 23-year-old Smeding, whose boyfriend Cornelius Kersten is also in the team, is the first British long-track speed-skater to qualify for a Games since Kim Ferran and Mandy Horsepool in 1980.Smeding said: “Being part of...
The Independent

In-form Manchester United keep heat on WSL leaders Arsenal with Spurs scalp

Manchester United kept up the pressure on Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal with an impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham.Vilde Boe Risa volleyed the hosts into the lead after 38 minutes before Hayley Ladd netted a second ahead of the interval.Leah Galton added her side’s third in the second half as United recorded their sixth victory in as many matches to move above Chelsea and one point behind Arsenal who face Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off.United were able to take advantage of Chelsea’s goalless draw at Brighton.Erin Cuthbert came the closest to scoring for the Blues when her second-half strike...
The Independent

Saints slow City charge and Magpies make move – Premier League talking points

With the rarity of an undisrupted programme, the Premier League once again delivered a weekend of excitement and intrigue.With stories at the top and bottom of the table, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key talking points from the last round of fixtures before the international break.Life’s a pitchEnjoy that one, #SaintsFC fans? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FilUZQMQrn— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 22, 2022Manchester City’s 12-game winning run came to a halt at Southampton as they were held to a surprise 1-1 draw on Saturday night, but boss Pep Guardiola declared the performance “by far” their best of...
