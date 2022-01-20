WI: COVID: NATIONAL GUARD TRAIN TO HELP HOSPITALS

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard is training its troops to become certified nursing assistants and help combat staffing shortages in local healthcare facilities. According to Governor Evers, in an effort to free up capacity at hospitals and nursing facilities, members of the National Guard are being trained by experts at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants.
Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell announced at Friday’s White House press briefing new steps from the Biden administration to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. On Thursday, an administration official told CNN, Criswell “directed an expansion of...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin National Guard members headed back to school as they prepare for roles in the state’s nursing homes. The plan is they take a crash course at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants before heading to the facilities, which will then send some of its members to fill temporarily staffing shortages at hospitals across the state.
To help people in rural communities curb the spread of COVID, a new testing site is available in Juniata County. The county has a population of more than 23,000 people and in the rural areas, it can be tough to get the much-needed resources to help reduce the spread of COVID.
Some states track COVID-19 patients who were admitted for other reasons rather than treatment for the virus. The hospitals track a new category of patients who test positive for COVID-19, which are called incidental cases. [RECENT COVERAGE: NC reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since start of...
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration plans to announce Wednesday that it will send 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to community health centers and pharmacies across the country so more Americans can get the masks that are most protective against COVID-19. The move follows updated...
The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
Dhaval Bhatt's toddler went to the emergency room after he burned his hand on the stove. His son was not seen by a doctor, but Bhatt's hospital bill still totaled more than $1,000. Kaiser Health News' Editor-in-Chief Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal breaks down how this happened and what you should know before visiting an emergency room.
FRANKFORT, Ky. — In response to rising hospitalizations, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that more Kentucky National Guard members will deploy to 30 health care facilities, beginning this week. Kentucky is currently experiencing a record surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant that has started to strain...
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is deploying Oregon National Guard members to help at hospitals that she says are under extreme pressure due to a COVID-19 omicron-fueled surge in hospitalizations. A total of 1,200 Guard members will be deployed to more than 50 hospitals across the state, KATU-TV...
