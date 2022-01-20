ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WI: COVID: NATIONAL GUARD TRAIN TO HELP HOSPITALS

thehendersonnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome members of Wisconsin National Guard training...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

WI Nat’l Guard troops become certified nursing assistants, help with COVID-19 staffing shortages

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard is training its troops to become certified nursing assistants and help combat staffing shortages in local healthcare facilities. According to Governor Evers, in an effort to free up capacity at hospitals and nursing facilities, members of the National Guard are being trained by experts at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants.
WISCONSIN STATE
abc17news.com

FEMA administrator to announce expanded flexibility for National Guard to help support hospitals

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell announced at Friday’s White House press briefing new steps from the Biden administration to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. On Thursday, an administration official told CNN, Criswell “directed an expansion of...
HEALTH SERVICES
nbc15.com

WI National Guard’s next mission: Nursing training at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin National Guard members headed back to school as they prepare for roles in the state’s nursing homes. The plan is they take a crash course at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants before heading to the facilities, which will then send some of its members to fill temporarily staffing shortages at hospitals across the state.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
thehendersonnews.com

Biden Plans to Send 400 Million N95 Masks to Americans for Free

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration plans to announce Wednesday that it will send 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to community health centers and pharmacies across the country so more Americans can get the masks that are most protective against COVID-19. The move follows updated...
U.S. POLITICS
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Army Times

Kentucky National Guard members to help strained hospitals

FRANKFORT, Ky. — In response to rising hospitalizations, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that more Kentucky National Guard members will deploy to 30 health care facilities, beginning this week. Kentucky is currently experiencing a record surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant that has started to strain...
FRANKFORT, KY
MilitaryTimes

Oregon National Guard deployed to hospitals amid COVID surge

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is deploying Oregon National Guard members to help at hospitals that she says are under extreme pressure due to a COVID-19 omicron-fueled surge in hospitalizations. A total of 1,200 Guard members will be deployed to more than 50 hospitals across the state, KATU-TV...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy