ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2022

By News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0dqelo8x00 Readers share their thoughts on whether Nick Kristof should be on the ballot.

On Kristof's eligibility, the proof is out there

If Nick Kristof considers himself an Oregon resident, can we see his income tax returns for the last couple of years?

Did he file Form 40, in which case all of his income would be taxed in Oregon as is required of all Oregon residents? Or, did he file a Form 40N, in which case he did not claim to be a resident and only paid Oregon taxes on his Oregon income?

A simple question, with a simple answer that does not require a detailed parsing of Oregon election law or case law precedents, or interpretations of all the heartwarming stories about his 4-H membership and family vacations in Oregon.

Edward Reckford, Portland

Feature about missionaries was uplifting

In the midst of all the disheartening news, it was such an encouragement to read Pat Kruis' article "Held captive in Haiti" about Oregonian Austin Smucker's ordeal and faith.

Read our story on the ordeal of an Oregon missionary in Haiti, published online Jan. 4, 2022.

Thank you so much for publishing this account of the capture and miraculous escape of the missionaries. Their faith in God is an inspiration to many.

Charles Felton, Laurel

Voters should have option to vote for Nick Kristof

When I saw the story about Nick Kristof running for governor, I was thrilled and relieved. I immediately began my support of him and offered to volunteer to get him elected.

Oregonians need a bold leader who will bring people together and get things done. I believe Nick Kristof is that person.

The current secretary of state barred Kristof from running because he resides in two states. She interpreted his dual residence as proof that Kristof is not a resident of Oregon and so does not qualify for the ballot. I read a news story about former Supreme Court Justice Bill Riggs' opinion that Nick qualifies, and the opinions of three former secretaries of state who agree that election officials usually err on the side of inclusion when it comes to determining eligibility to vote or run for office.

Kristof is eager and ready to lead his home state of Oregon to a new frontier, where all of us can feel represented by our governor. I urge the Oregon Supreme Court to put Nick Kristof on the ballot.

Jean K. Shirkoff, Southwest Portland

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Democrats submit names for Oregon House District 30 nomination

Washington County commissioners plan to interview the three nominees on Monday, Jan. 31.When Washington County commissioners met virtually Friday, Jan. 14, to appoint a new state senator, they heard testimony from many interested community members decrying a lack of racial or ethnic diversity in the county's legislative delegation. When they meet to appoint a new state representative, they will have an opportunity to address those concerns. Democratic precinct committee people in House District 30 voted Sunday, Jan. 23, to recommend that county commissioners appoint Nathan Sosa, a Hillsboro attorney and president of the Hillsboro Schools Foundation's board of directors, to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Metro chief promises visible progress on homeless crisis soon

President Lynn Peterson also criticizes the People for Portland group for increasing cynicism.In a sign of how critical the homeless crisis has become, Metro President Lynn Peterson focused on the issue in her State of the Region address — and she did not pull any punches about the dire situation. "All you have to do is look around to see that as a country and as a region we are not measuring up. Our most vulnerable people are unhoused, at risk, and our region is suffering. The situation is urgent, and you have a right to be upset. I'm upset,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

What do you want from Oregon's next governor?

Journalists team up to host listening sessions with voters interested in shaping the upcoming election. Hey, Oregon voters: What do you want to know from the folks vying to be Oregon's next governor? What questions and issues do you want them to address? What's important to you?. Several news organizations,...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people.As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve. Of course, we, ourselves, are hardly immune to the ravages of violence. Last year was the deadliest year in decades for law enforcement officers. All Oregonians should take notice. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County crafts Native land acknowledgement

The statement was prepared with the help of representatives from the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.The Washington County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a land acknowledgement statement to recognizing Indigenous peoples as the "original stewards of the land now known as Washington County." County staff worked in preparing the acknowledgement statement with representatives of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, whose ancestors were the Kalapuyans, the first inhabitants of Washington County. In addition, representatives from other indigenous peoples that reside in Washington County participated as well, including the Nez Perce, Siletz and Yavapai nations. The acknowledgement reads in part:...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County Democrats plan quick process to fill House seat

Janeen Sollman's appointment to the Senate leaves her seat vacant. At least three Hillsboroans are interested.Racing against the clock with the 2022 legislative session expected to gavel in Feb. 1, the Washington County Democratic Party is making haste to come up with a shortlist of nominees to fill House District 30. Patrick Maguire, who chairs the county party, told Pamplin Media Group that the party plans to hold a nomination event this Friday, Jan. 21. At that virtual meeting, Maguire said, local party officials will adopt rules for the nomination. Most significantly, they will choose whether to submit three, four...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tigard native Dan Rayfield tabbed for Oregon House speaker

Rayfield, who represents a House district in Corvallis, is Democrats' choice to succeed Tina Kotek. Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis, the House co-leader of the Legislature's joint budget committee for the past three years, will be the majority Democrats' choice for House speaker to succeed Tina Kotek of Portland. Rayfield,...
TIGARD, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Democrats name budget leader for Oregon House speaker

Dan Rayfield prevails over Janelle Bynum, who claims a deal with House leadership wasn't honored.Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis, co-leader of the Legislature's joint budget committee for the past three years, is the choice of majority Democrats to succeed Tina Kotek of Portland as speaker of the Oregon House. Rayfield won a secret vote Sunday of the 37 House Democrats. He defeated Rep. Janelle Bynum of Clackamas, who made a second bid for the House's top position. As is customary, no vote tally was announced. Bynum had challenged Kotek for speaker after the 2020 election. She pursued the job even...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Supreme Court#Missionary#Oregonians
Portland Tribune

OPINION: Hillsboro, my village

Phil Burke: 'I would like to be thought of as someone who has been blessed beyond my wildest dreams.'. The idea that it takes a village to raise a child was true in my life. I graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1961. At the time, Hillsboro was still a small farm community. You couldn't walk down a block of Main Street without passing numerous friends and acquaintances. A trip to town with Dad was always a challenge because he needed to have a conversation with everyone he knew.
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro officials plan year-round shelter

The city is looking at a site near Dairy Creek for what would be the first all-year homeless shelter Hillsboro operates.Hillsboro officials plan to create a new year-round homeless shelter on a property recently purchased by the city government. Hillsboro has created temporary, seasonal shelters in the past, but this is the first time the city government has committed to opening a year-round option for hundreds of unsheltered people in the area. The property, located in the 300 block of Southwest 17th Avenue, is on the western edge of the city, north of Dairy Creek Park. The area has seen...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Project to 'breathe new life' into former Hillsboro bank

The space is set to house Ex Novo Brewing Company, Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie and The Sudra. Hillsboro residents used to visit the intersection of Second Avenue and Main Street in Hillsboro for loans. Soon, they'll be visiting for a coffee, or a meal. The former U.S. Bank in downtown Hillsboro will house four well-known Portland-area restaurants, city and business leaders say. Henry Point Development and Redside Development announced plans earlier this month to rehabilitate the 17,000-square-foot space at 210 E. Main St. Construction on the $8.25 million project will start as early as this month. The old building...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon Capitol to start bag searches, use of metal detectors

Move follows 2020 entry by protesters and 2021 expulsion of lawmaker who aided them, and new ban on firearms.Oregon will join 33 other states in requiring visitors, elected officials and staff to pass through metal detectors and submit to bag checks when they enter the Capitol. The enhanced security in Salem will start Jan. 27. Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Legislature's presiding officers, said in a statement that it will be similar to the procedure for entry into court buildings. State employees staff trial courts, but Oregon's 36 counties provide the courtrooms and maintain security....
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Hillsboro News-Times

Rachel Armitage appointed to represent Oregon Senate District 16

The Warren resident has experience working in the Oregon Legislature. She does not plan to run for a full term.Rachel Armitage will represent Senate District 16 in the Oregon Legislature for the rest of 2022. County commissioners from Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Washington, Yamhill and Tillamook counties voted for Armitage on Friday, Jan. 14, out of a slate of three nominees selected by local Democrats. Armitage beat out Melissa Busch, a home health nurse from Warren, and Nadia Gardner, a Clatsop County planning commissioner and environmental consultant. County commissioners said Armitage's past experience in the Legislature, working as a legislative...
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County opens clinic at conference center in Hillsboro

County employees hope this new clinic will meet the increased vaccine demand in the region. A new COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened to the public in Hillsboro Monday, Jan. 10, to help meet the recent uptick in vaccine demand. Oregon health officials report a 22% COVID-19 positive test rate amid the latest omicron surge. The variant, the most contagious yet detected, has driven skyrocketing case counts and a sharp uptick in hospitalizations since late last month. The Washington Street Conference Center in downtown Hillsboro was always a venue county officials had considered for a vaccine clinic, but it never...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Sollman appointed to fill vacant State Senate District 15 seat

State Rep. Janeen Sollman was appointed Friday, Jan. 14, to fill a legislative vacancy in Senate District 15.State Rep. Janeen Sollman has been selected to fill a legislative vacancy in Oregon Senate District 15. The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Sollman in a 4-1 vote at a virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 14. Commissioner Nafisa Fai was the only board member to deviate from her colleagues, casting her vote for labor organizer Lamar Wise. Sollman will succeed former Sen. Chuck Riley, who resigned at the end of 2021 for personal reasons. Riley was first elected to the Senate in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Terror in Hawaii, four years ago

Marianne Bickett: 'I was waiting for the sound of a loud blast and what might come next.'The morning of Jan. 13, 2018, began as many days on the islands do, rich with birds singing, and the sun breaking through lingering clouds with a hint of a rainbow, filling the soft breeze with peace. I was out for a morning walk with my son's dog, enjoying a stroll in paradise and feeling very blissful. Gratitude enfolded me as we walked towards the shopping center nearby so I could mail a card to my husband, who couldn't join me for this trip....
HAWAII STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Bonamici: Build Back Better 'will make a difference'

Oregon Democrat says she maintains hope for final approval of President Biden's plan, which passed the House on Nov. 19.U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici says she has not given up on congressional approval of some form of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to boost federal aid for social supports and climate change work. The Oregon Democrat spoke Friday, Jan. 7, after she toured newly opened housing for low-income families and visited a warming shelter, both in Beaverton. She said they are examples of projects that would benefit from money in the $1.75 trillion plan that has cleared the House...
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

SoS: Nick Kristof does not qualify to run for governor

The Yamhill native and former New York Times columnist criticized the decision and said he will appeal.The Oregon Elections Division rejected Nicholas Kristof's attempt to file his candidacy for governor Thursday, Jan. 6, citing a requirement for candidates to reside in the state for three years prior to the election. Although he grew up in Yamhill and has repeatedly said he considers it to be his home, Kristof has spent most of his adult life as a resident of New York, where he voted in the 2020 election. In August, his attorneys at Perkins and Coie released a legal memorandum,...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
344
Followers
967
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy