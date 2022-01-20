ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Janelle Bynum: 'We can do better' on police accountability

By Jaelen Ogadhoh
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxI9A_0dqejpzi00 State rep says Clackamas County settlement shows need for 'conversation on how we treat children when they come into contact with authorities'

Oregon Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, in response to the recent settlement of a lawsuit claiming that a Clackamas County sheriff's deputy knelt on a 12-year-old boy's neck, highlighted the importance of holding community leaders including law enforcement accountable for modeling behavior that instills trust in our youth.

Clackamas County on Dec. 13 paid $45,000 to settle the suit claiming that Ka'Mar Benbo, who is Black, sustained multiple physical injuries and trauma-related ailments directly resulting from the August 2019 incident.

"While I'm grateful that a settlement was reached in the Ka'Mar Benbo case, I know that our community needs to continue to pursue the conversation on how we treat children when they come into contact with authorities," said Bynum, who championed a series of statewide police accountability bills in 2021 and co-hosted a community conversation shortly after the 2019 incident between local mothers and representatives of the sheriff's office.

"As their parents and trusted community members, we must model behavior that encourages children to develop a healthy respect for authority," she added. "This respect is what keeps us all safe. This scenario, unfortunately, fails that standard, and the settlement acknowledges that we can do better."

Filed in June 2020, the lawsuit alleged Benbo was at the Clackamas Town Center mall with other children when deputies arrived in response to a call about a fight among teenagers in the area. The suit claimed that Benbo was elbowed and forced to the ground by multiple deputies before one pinned him down by the neck, making it difficult for him to breathe.

The suit further claimed that Benbo's face and upper body were injured after the arrest, and he experienced lasting stress-related conditions and racial trauma that impacted his health as well as his trust in law enforcement.

Benbo's mother, Jarena McDavid, did not immediately respond to Pamplin Media Group's request for comment on the settlement. First reported by The Oregonian , in December she told the newspaper that she believes the arrest was a result of racial profiling.

"Most certainly, he was racially profiled," McDavid told The Oregonian. "He was the only Black male with young girls 12 and 13. He had a hoodie on."

Following the settlement in December, Sheriff Angela Brandenburg released a written statement maintaining that the officers' actions were in alignment with official CCSO use of force policies and that "no deputy placed a knee on Ka'Mar Benbo's neck."

"While I accept this agreement is in the best interest of all parties, my office stands by the actions of the deputies who followed training and policy," Brandenburg said. "We do not train deputies to restrict a person's airway or impede their ability to breathe. I will continue to ensure that my deputies are properly trained and that all uses of force are reviewed to ensure they are within policy."

Bynum said that despite CCSO officials' reasoning, she doesn't accept that the level of force used by deputies was necessary.

"Despite the varied explanations and supposed legality of the actions, I refuse to accept that it was necessary to brutalize this baby in the name of the law," Bynum said. "Our children are not disposable, nor are they punching bags for grown adults."

In response to Pamplin Media Group's request for comment about Bynum's statements, a CCSO spokesperson referred back to the official statement made by Brandenburg, as well as earlier comments from former Sheriff Craig Roberts regarding the office's account of the arrest.

Roberts in June 2020 provided his office's account of the events that took place around Benbo's detainment and said deputies were cleared following an internal investigation.

"(The) Performance Standards Unit did not find that any deputy placed a knee on the juvenile's neck. We do not train deputies to restrict a person's airway or impede their ability to breathe," Roberts said. "It was determined the involved deputies followed training and policy."

Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer said following the settlement that improving police accountability is a necessary step in strengthening trust between the public and law enforcement, adding that she hopes the settlement can be "a step forward in Ka'Mar's journey recovering from trauma."

"In order for all our community members — Black, Brown or White — to trust law enforcement to keep us safe, there must be accountability and a commitment to doing better," Fischer said in a written statement sent to Pamplin Media Group. "The county is a necessary part of that work, and I'll continue to be committed to improve public safety by investing in training for law enforcement, and requiring true, meaningful accountability. This must be a top priority of our community leaders."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

My opinion: Violence impacts all of us, including police officers

Law enforcement at every level must strengthen, and in some cases rebuild, relationships with the people. As 2022 begins, we in law enforcement remain acutely aware of the long, sad shadow that violence has cast across our entire country. And, particularly here, within our shared community, violence — and its threat — has caused substantial pain, suffering and anxiety to our citizens, who we are both sworn and privileged to protect and serve.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessness. Clackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Recall Mark Shull campaign recaps first-year progress

Organizers say past 12 months show Clackamas County commissioner continuing to act irresponsibly Clackamas County residents campaigning for the recall of Commissioner Mark Shull have released an update on their progress one year after several of the commissioner's online posts received public backlash for allegedly promoting racist, anti-immigrant, Islamophobic and transphobic sentiments. The campaign, spurred in January 2021 after a county resident's blog highlighted roughly 20 posts Shull made to his personal Facebook page over a two-year span, reports having thus far assembled a volunteer corps of over 300 members, raising upwards of $40,000 and securing pledges from more...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Wilsonville Spokesman

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rulesClackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated. Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting, Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Ex-Clackamas staffer sentenced to 90 days jail for bias crime

Collin Michael Williams, 21, also receives 60 months probation after guilty plea for August 2021 incident. A former Clackamas County employee convicted of spray-painting a Nazi swastika next to a memorial for a Black man who died after attempting suicide while incarcerated was sentenced on Jan. 10 to 90 days behind bars, 60 months of probation and $1,080 in fines.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County COVID-19 cases surge to new peak

Highly transmissible omicron variant likely to strain hospital capacity in coming weeks, health officials say. COVID-19's omicron variant continues its fast spread worldwide as Clackamas County reaches its highest case count since March 2020, and local health officials say the surge may cause temporary disruptions to regular services and daily activities.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Roberts
Wilsonville Spokesman

Oregon legislator seeks to give citizens voice on tolling

Clackamas County Republican Bill Kennemer hopes measure will tap into increasing voter frustration with planned tollways.Citizens circulating petitions to force votes on proposed freeway tolls in Oregon have found a state legislator's sympathetic ear. Sen. Bill Kennemer announced Jan. 7 one of his two priority bills for this February's short legislative session is a measure, which, if passed, would create an amendment to the Oregon Constitution to allow residents living within 15 miles of a proposed tollway to vote on whether to approve or reject the proposal. The measure is a direct response to increasing voter frustration with plans to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County extends AMR ambulance contract

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022. Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Looking back at 2021 in Wilsonville

In 2021, Wilsonville celebrated the arrival of vaccines and some normalcy while also dealing with extreme weather and more. "Confusion" may be the defining word of 2021. Perhaps that is generous, given that we dealt with an ongoing — and now resurgent — pandemic as well as threats to democracy, a ferocious ice storm, a deadly heat dome, supply shortages, rising inflation and the increasingly urgent question of when (if ever) society would return to some semblance of normal.
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
15
Followers
857
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy