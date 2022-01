The University of Iowa has announced they will have at-home COVID tests for symptomatic students as they return for the spring semester. The Daily Iowan reports that a campus-wide email sent Friday announced that test kits will be available at the Iowa Memorial Union, UI Student Health locations, and at each residence hall front desk. The email, sent by Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Angie Reams, added that individuals can also get PCR test for free, with pickup or mail delivery through Test Iowa.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO