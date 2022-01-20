ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Columbia River commerce to halt for five weeks starting Feb. 13

By Jules Rogers
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The $23 billion Columbia River commerce industry will come to a standstill for annual dam maintenance, repairs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvSW1_0dqeipxV00

Portlanders won't see any freight barges or cruises coming and going along the Columbia River during the second half of February, and into March.

Beginning on February 13, river commerce being barged up and down the Columbia River will come to a five-week standstill. The Columbia River's commerce industry is worth $23 billion, according to a press release from the Portland District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The closure of the navigation locks is due to annual maintenance and repairs needed on the Columbia and Snake River dams, for which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible. The difference this year is that the closure will be extended an extra three weeks longer than usual, partially because the miter gate downstream at The Dalles also needs repair.

Annual maintenance on the John Day dam will end March 5, with maintenance on the Bonneville Dam ending March 12.

Last year, technicians found damage at The Dalles navigation lock, which forced an emergency extended halt, the Corps said.

"These series of locks on the Lower Columbia are a vital piece of transportation infrastructure — the highway that moves our regions exports," Kym Anderson, Portland district operations division chief with the Corps, said in a statement. "Keeping the locks maintained during scheduled outages ensures that these systems stay open on a reliable schedule. We actively communicate any changes in our operating status to all river users to minimize impacts to navigation in this system."

The Corps coordinates closures with cruise lines and inland shippers to minimize impacts.

The Columbia River system is the number one U.S. export gateway for wheat, barley, and West Coast mineral bulk; is the number two U.S. export gateway for corn and soy; as well as a national leader for wood exports, auto imports, and auto exports, the Corps said.

Repairs are scheduled for completion by March 19.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

East County Houseless Forum seeks places to rest

Panel of experts shine light on East County's houseless community and solutions for elected leaders. Folks in East Multnomah County find themselves houseless for a variety of reasons — mental health or addiction issues, loss of a job/income, illness or injury. Sometimes they just get stuck. That's what happened...
Sherwood Gazette

Tualatin eyes pilot program for electric scooters

City hopes to test scooters, which riders use for about 10 minutes at a time, for first- and last-mile rides.Tualatin plans to pursue a pilot program that would allow electric scooters to zip around town in an effort to reduce car trips and congestion, along with a goal of getting residents to areas of the city that lack transportation connections. During a Tualatin City Council work session earlier this month, councilors agreed to move forward on a contract with Bird, one of the largest suppliers of stand-up electric scooters to municipalities in the nation. Nic Westendorf, Tualatin's deputy public works...
Portland Tribune

Career-technical ed endures in Washington County despite COVID-19

Some administrators worry students must focus on making up credits instead of exploring career-focused electives. What do you do when you can't build the future with your own two hands?. You build it virtually, of course. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken valuable time away from students in classrooms across Oregon....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Industry
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My View: Time to change how we serve homeless residents

We need to know who is homeless, where they are, and establish a network of safe places for them. Portland has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis of unsheltered homelessness for years, with local government leaders espousing plans with the best of intentions, but with the reality of a worsening and dire situation on our streets.
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley seeks to expand veterans memorial

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Infrastructure#Wheat#Snake River#Corps#The Lower Columbia
Portland Tribune

Union practices picketing Portland City Hall

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions have voted to authorize a strike but not yet scheduled it.Days after the 1,100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the city of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike, although they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice. The union is still bargaining with the city. "We've been very clear on what we need and that's fair wages...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

World's smallest park reappears, 6 inches west

Portland's Mill Ends Park is back, its shrubs - both of them - looking better than ever. Mill Ends Park, a pocket handkerchief-sized scoop of soil, containing two types of plants, has been restored The park was removed during roadwork and was returned this week with a new concrete container, plants and mini sign. The work is part of the seemingly endless Better Naito Forever project by the Portland Bureau of Transportation. The road project was due to be completed in December 2021. Portland Parks & Recreation operates the park, which Portlanders often stumble upon as they cross...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon City names its first commission president of color

Denyse McGriff again makes history by taking position with mayoral powers when mayor is absent. Oregon City's Denyse McGriff was unanimously appointed commission president during the Jan. 5 meeting of commissioners. "It's going to be a little more responsibility, but it shows a continued spirit of cooperation among the commissioners...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Forest Grove is working on homelessness solutions

Kristy Kottkey: 'Ultimately, we can't forget that this work is about people.'Sometimes, it is hard to tell the truth. We find ways to shield it, ignore it, or the most vexing for me personally, we "reframe it." But sometimes, the hard truth is what we need to hear in order to address a problem. Our City Council continues to receive letters from community members who detail valid concerns about the homelessness problem — and mainly, the encampments. We have all seen the visible camps that sprung up in local communities this past year, we've followed the frustrations on social media,...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessness. Clackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland lawmaker tapped as co-leader of state budget panel

Rep. Tawna Sanchez would be first Native American to head the Legislature's key committee.Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland, will be the next House co-leader of the Oregon Legislature's joint budget committee. Sanchez's appointment was announced Friday, Jan. 21, by Speaker-nominee Dan Rayfield, a Democrat from Corvallis who currently holds that position. Her appointment would take effect upon Rayfield's selection as speaker by the full House when the 2022 session opens Feb. 1. The nominee of the majority party usually prevails. Rayfield succeeds Tina Kotek, a Democrat from Portland who resigned both the speakership and her seat as...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday gathering to support local Tongans following eruption

Local immigrants are unsure about the fate of friends and loved ones following the volcano and tsunami.The public is invited to a community gathering to support local Tongans impacted by the volcanic eruption near their home country. A shared meal will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Rose City Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2215 N.E. 106th Ave., Portland. The gathering is intended to support local Tongan families who are suffering because they cannot contact friends and families in the region affected by the last Sunday's large eruption of...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City commissioners vote 3-2 on homeless permit

With good-neighbor agreement still being worked on, Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue warming shelter through March 31Oregon City again debated the need to balance homeless services with neighborhood concerns as commissioners voted 3-2 on Jan 19 to extend permission for Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency warming shelter for the rest of the winter. Father's Heart wanted to operate its overnight warming shelter through April, but city commissioners decided to only allow permission through March 31. By unanimous vote on Aug. 18, city rejected a bid by Father's Heart to continue operating a warming shelter permanently at...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy