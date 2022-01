What a turn of events the past 10 days has wrought upon the Atlanta Hawks (21-25) as they have now won their fourth straight with a convincing 113-91 triumph over the red-hot Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. They never trailed in the game and saw Trae Young score 30 points and tie his career-high by knocking down eight (of 15) threes.

