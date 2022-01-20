ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh police fired 5 times at man during fatal I-440 officer-involved shooting: report

By Judith Retana, Patrick Zarcone
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh has released its five-day report following the shooting death of Jose Daniel Argueta Turcios along Interstate 440 last week.

As CBS 17 has reported, just after 1:30 p.m on Jan. 11, Turcios was involved in a crash where his vehicle overturned. The new report said Turcios’ wife and two sons, aged 20 and seven, were in the car. The police report said his sons appeared to be injured.

PREVIOUS: Man fatally shot by Raleigh police was disoriented, understood limited English, advocates say

Police said as officers tried speaking with witnesses, they were alerted that Turcios had a knife. Three officers identified as Officers Job, Sigrist, and Smith drew their guns while giving Turcios commands to drop his weapon. Officers reported that Turcios told them “no” while shaking his head side to side. They said Turicos wife also asked him to give her the knife. He refused to give it to her as well.

As Turcios continued to walk away, police said they asked him to drop the knife about a dozen times. When he didn’t comply, the report said Sergeant Tapscott used his Taser on him, causing him to fall to the ground. Four officers then proceeded to attempt to place Turcios in custody. The police report claims as officers tried to get control over Turcios’ hands, he swung the knife toward officers, nearly making contact with Officer Begin.

PREVIOUS: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Raleigh officers along I-440 was father of 3, group says

At this point, Officer A.A. Smith fired his weapon twice causing Turcios to drop to the ground. The report claims Turcios was still holding the knife and tried to move toward Smith. Smith then fired his weapon three more times. Police said the first and second series of shots happened within five seconds.

Turcios was taken to the hospital in handcuffs. He later died of his injuries.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is still conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting. The Raleigh Police Department is investigating the crash leading up the police response.

The report said that all of the officers involved in the incident had their body cameras and dash cameras activated and recording.

PREVIOUS: Man armed with knife shot by Raleigh police following I-440 crash, chief says

Two days after the shooting, on Jan. 13, the Raleigh Police Department filed a petition to release the video recordings.

As is standard procedure, Smith and Tapscott have been placed on administrative duty while the shooting is under investigation.

At a press conference on Tuesday, advocates for Turcios said he was disoriented following the crash. Kerwin Pittman with Emancipate NC said Turcios was knocked unconscious in the crash and couldn’t understand the officers’ commands due to his “limited understanding of English.”

Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate NC, said Turcios had a “very small pocket knife.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

