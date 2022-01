One of Taco Bell's countless fan, moved by a tantalizing rumor that's gripped the fast-food chain's loyal denizens with a hunger both literal and metaphorical, took to Twitter in recent days to put her feelings into words. The catalyst? Word that the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is set to make a return to the chain's menu in just a few month's time, after being killed off in late 2020. “I’ve had a few relationships in my life that have ended without closure, but the one that hit me the hardest was with Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza,” she tweeted. The rest of the internet clearly feels her pain — and her implied excitement over Taco Bell soon correcting this injustice.

