Michael Dupouy has been a historian of streetwear culture since 2006 through his ALL GONE book series to celebrate the launch of his newest 2021 issue — whose cover comes graced with Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT imagery — he’s introducing his fifth footwear collaboration with New Balance. For this team-up, he’s also brought in James Dridi from PaperBoy Paris and together, they have all crafted a vivid 991 colorway. This special moment circles back to 2006 — the very year that he joined hands with Sarah Andelman‘s Colette for a collaborative New Balance 1500.

