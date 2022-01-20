The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a robbery last week in McKinleyville.

On Jan. 14, 2022, at about 11:49 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2000 block of McKinleyville Avenue for the report of a robbery.

According to the male victim, an unknown male suspect approached the victim outside his home and asked for a cigarette. When the victim went inside his garage to retrieve a cigarette, the suspect reportedly followed the victim into the garage and assaulted him with a sharp object, demanding keys to the victim’s vehicle. After a brief struggle, the suspect fled the residence with some of the victim’s personal belongings, including the victim’s wallet and a large amount of cash. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

The suspect is described as a white male, thin to medium build, with brown hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored baggy shirt, blue jeans and a gray/dark colored flat-bill baseball hat.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

The post Robber sought who attacked McKinleyville man in front of his own home appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .