ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

Convicted felon arrested at McKinleyville gas station with stolen ATV and guns

By Jim Parker
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 4 days ago

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:

On Jan. 14, 2022, at about 11:48 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area observed an individual wanted on multiple warrant charges at a gas station on the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

Deputies contacted the individual, 36-year-old Kaleb Cory Severe, who was in possession of a vehicle and utility trailer carrying a side-by-side ATV. Severe was taken into custody on his warrants. During an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle and trailer, deputies located two firearms and ammunition. Additionally, during their investigation, deputies learned that the ATV had been reported stolen out of the Blue Lake area.

Severe was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of possession of stolen property (PC 496d(a)) , convicted felon in possession of a firearm (PC 29800(a)) and person prohibited in possession of ammunition (PC 30305(a)) , in addition to warrant charges of vehicle theft (VC 10851(a)) , grand theft (PC 487(a)) and trespassing (PC 602(n)) .

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

The post Convicted felon arrested at McKinleyville gas station with stolen ATV and guns appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Robber sought who attacked McKinleyville man in front of his own home

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office: The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a robbery last week in McKinleyville. On Jan. 14, 2022, at about 11:49 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2000 block of McKinleyville Avenue for the report of […] The post Robber sought who attacked McKinleyville man in front of his own home appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

A Garberville woman slashed a man’s throat in Ukiah

A Garberville woman is jailed in Ukiah on the night of January 20,2022. She is accused of slashing a man’s throat.  Tatiana Franco Cortez is charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police say she attacked the victim for no apparent reason while he was eating breakfast yesterday.  The man survived and officers say Cortez was still holding the knife used in the attack when […] The post A Garberville woman slashed a man’s throat in Ukiah appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
GARBERVILLE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

A SEARCH FOR AN ARMED ROBBER LOOSE IN EUREKA

There is new information in the search for an armed robber on the loose in Eureka. We first told you about the hold-up of a Broadway cigarette shop.  Eureka police have now released surveillance images. They show the man who pulled out a shotgun from under his jacket and robbed the store. According to police, the white man in his 30s escaped with cash, cigarettes, and the […] The post A SEARCH FOR AN ARMED ROBBER LOOSE IN EUREKA appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

HOOPA MAN PLEADED NOT GUILTY

A Hoopa man shot and wounded by Eureka Police is pleading not guilty to attempted murder charges. Twenty-nine year old, Little Eagle Moon entered the plea during a court appearance today. He is accused of trying to kill three officers by running them over with his vehicle on December 30th. The incident resulted in a Eureka detective shooting Moon, who was wanted on burglary charges at the time. Moon […] The post HOOPA MAN PLEADED NOT GUILTY appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HOOPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinleyville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Blue Lake, CA
City
Mckinleyville, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KIEM-TV Redwood News

FENTANYL OVERDOSES TRIPLE IN HUMBOLDT COUNTY

There are disturbing new numbers out from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office about the impact of the drug fentanyl on our community. Officials say fentanyl overdoses now account for ten percent of all deaths in the county.  Data released yesterday shows fentanyl overdose deaths tripled last year to 33. Numbers are up from 11 the year before.  A sheriff’s deputy managed to prevent yet another […] The post FENTANYL OVERDOSES TRIPLE IN HUMBOLDT COUNTY appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

HCSO will continue to monitor beaches for any leads on Missing Man Hunter Lewis

TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Yesterday, the search for missing Hunter Lewis continued as Humboldt Bay Fire Dive Rescue & Recovery Team joined the search. The underwater search was based on new information from the family regarding Hunter’s last-known destination. They concluded the search at 1 P.M. Unfortunately, they didn’t find any signs of Lewis or his belongings. […] The post HCSO will continue to monitor beaches for any leads on Missing Man Hunter Lewis appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINIDAD, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26

WILLOW CREEK, Calif.(KIEM)- On Sunday at about 11:05 P.M., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an employee of a towing company had been struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96. The man was voluntarily trying to assist stuck vehicles out of the snow. The victim was […] The post Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Missing 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake

TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Currently, a Search and Rescue for 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for him after failing to return home from recreating in Trinidad yesterday afternoon. Lewis is believed to have possibly entered the ocean in his canoe near the Trinidad Harbor sometime between 10 A.M. […] The post Missing 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
BLUE LAKE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
417
Followers
232
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy