Convicted felon arrested at McKinleyville gas station with stolen ATV and guns

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:

On Jan. 14, 2022, at about 11:48 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area observed an individual wanted on multiple warrant charges at a gas station on the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

Deputies contacted the individual, 36-year-old Kaleb Cory Severe, who was in possession of a vehicle and utility trailer carrying a side-by-side ATV. Severe was taken into custody on his warrants. During an inventory search prior to towing the vehicle and trailer, deputies located two firearms and ammunition. Additionally, during their investigation, deputies learned that the ATV had been reported stolen out of the Blue Lake area.

Severe was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of possession of stolen property (PC 496d(a)) , convicted felon in possession of a firearm (PC 29800(a)) and person prohibited in possession of ammunition (PC 30305(a)) , in addition to warrant charges of vehicle theft (VC 10851(a)) , grand theft (PC 487(a)) and trespassing (PC 602(n)) .

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

