Disney+ released new stills of the main characters in “Grid”!. The upcoming drama is a mystery thriller about different individuals trying to track down a person known as “the Ghost” each for their own reasons. 24 years before, the Ghost created a shield known as “the Grid” to protect humanity from life-threatening solar winds. After its creation, the Ghost disappeared and did not reappear again until 24 years later, but this time as an accomplice of a murderer. The drama is penned by Lee Soo Yeon of “Forest of Secrets” (also known as “Stranger”) and helmed by director Lee Khan of “The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful.”

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO