NEW YORK, N.Y.— New York City’s health-care system is on the verge of collapse, nurses warned at a rally outside Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx January 12. After “decades of underfunding,” it’s buckling under the surge of infections from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, said Kelley Cabrera, an emergency-room nurse who’s president of the New York State Nurses Association’s bargaining unit at Jacobi. At one point earlier in the week, she told the rally, there were 40 patients admitted who were waiting for rooms, lying on beds in the halls by the emergency room.

