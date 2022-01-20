ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel is set to to produce a Bitcoin mining chip

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Intel is set to enter the Bitcoin mining business. No, this doesn’t mean that it will set up mining farms, though it probably could if it wanted to. Rather, Intel is set to produce a bitcoin mining ASIC (application specific integrated circuit). The report comes via Tom’s Hardware stating that Intel...

