Intel is set to to produce a Bitcoin mining chip

The Teamgroup Delta DDR5-6400 kit is a contender for the best DDR5 on the market, but like all DDR5, its plagued by supply issues. Anyone who has been in the market for a high-quality set of DDR5 memory knows just how difficult it is to obtain. And if you do manage to find a kit in stock, it's going to be damned expensive. At this point in time we know that packs like this tasty Teamgroup 6400MHz kit are overpriced, and deliver poor value for money, but that won't always be the case. In six months, maybe, just maybe, you'll be able to find a good 6000MHz+ in stock that’s reasonably priced. And there are few kits better than the Teamgroup T-Force Delta DDR5-6400 RGB.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 HOURS AGO