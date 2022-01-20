ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WI: COVID: NATIONAL GUARD TRAIN TO HELP HOSPITALS

 4 days ago

WI Nat’l Guard troops become certified nursing assistants, help with COVID-19 staffing shortages

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard is training its troops to become certified nursing assistants and help combat staffing shortages in local healthcare facilities. According to Governor Evers, in an effort to free up capacity at hospitals and nursing facilities, members of the National Guard are being trained by experts at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants.
FEMA administrator to announce expanded flexibility for National Guard to help support hospitals

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell announced at Friday’s White House press briefing new steps from the Biden administration to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. On Thursday, an administration official told CNN, Criswell “directed an expansion of...
WI National Guard’s next mission: Nursing training at Madison College

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin National Guard members headed back to school as they prepare for roles in the state’s nursing homes. The plan is they take a crash course at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants before heading to the facilities, which will then send some of its members to fill temporarily staffing shortages at hospitals across the state.
Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
Oregon National Guard deployed to hospitals amid COVID surge

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is deploying Oregon National Guard members to help at hospitals that she says are under extreme pressure due to a COVID-19 omicron-fueled surge in hospitalizations. A total of 1,200 Guard members will be deployed to more than 50 hospitals across the state, KATU-TV...
