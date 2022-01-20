ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Sia was suicidal and went to rehab following Music backlash

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSia was suicidal and went to rehab following the backlash over her film ‘Music’. The 46-year-old singer – who has complex PTSD – has revealed she relapsed following the controversy surrounding her casting Maddie Ziegler in the titular role of an autistic teenager, instead of someone neuroatypical, in her 2021 directional...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Sia says backlash over Music movie led to mental health crisis and relapse

Australian singer-songwriter Sia has revealed that the backlash over the 2021 movie Music — her feature directorial debut — preceded a particularly dark period of her life. "I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab," Sia told the New York Times of dealing with the intense criticism...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Sia Says She Was ‘Suicidal’ After Backlash to Her Directorial Debut

Australian pop singer-songwriter Sia has revealed she entered rehab following the release of her controversial movie musical Music. The musician, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time, was slammed for her depiction of an autistic nonverbal character, as well as her choice to cast neurotypical performer Maddie Ziegler in the role rather than an autistic actor. “I was suicidal and relapsed and went to rehab,” Sia told The New York Times as part of a profile of comedian Kathy Griffin. Griffin, she added, helped her weather the period. “She saved my life.” Sia said Griffin helped build positive media buzz for the singer, inviting her out to a strategically timed restaurant dinner, where she knew they’d be caught by paparazzi. Upon its release last February, Music was condemned by critics and disability rights activists as “a baffling and patronizing cringefest of ableist minstrelsy.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Maddie Ziegler
Person
Kathy Griffin
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Nepotism#New York Times
KXLY

Joseph Baena admits it took time to form a bond with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Joseph Baena admits it “took a little while” to form a relationship with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 24-year-old actor – whose mum is Arnold’s former housekeeper Mildred Baena – has revealed they didn’t bond right away, and thye weren’t immediately in a position to “joke around” and “talk about anything”.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Felt "Love at First Sight" With Her Current Partner

There seems to be no stopping Amy Schneider on Jeopardy!. The current reigning champ has been on the game show for several months, dominating each successive episode and amassing more than $1 million in winnings. While she's still aiming to break even bigger records, such as Ken Jenning's historic 74-episode winning streak, the current champ has also made certain details of her personal life known as she grows in popularity. So, does Amy Schneider have a partner in romance?
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

‘I have way less anxiety’: Chrissy Teigen is six months sober

Chrissy Teigen has marked six months of sobriety and revealed she has “way less anxiety”. The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star has been documenting her journey abstaining from alcohol with her social media followers, celebrating every little milestone, including 50 and 100 days sober. And in another...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Refusing to Leave Their Montana Home Appears to Have Paid Off

The ongoing saga between Kelly Clarkson and ex Brandon Blackstock over their Montana ranch has finally concluded. It’s an ending that is still somewhat baffling given the fact that the former music manager fought to the bitter end until the pop star gave him a small slice of the property — and honestly, it’s small compared to the current $17,750,000 value. The battle over the ranch began when Clarkson was given ownership during court proceedings last October. The talk show host’s original intent was to sell the property since the monthly maintenance is somewhere around $81,000 per month. Of course, Blackstock...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy