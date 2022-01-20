ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Partner-driven cloud communications for Africa

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn no industry is the power of partnerships more evident than in the channel. Vendors, distributors, and resellers combine to form an essential value chain that delivers innovative products to end customers, whether consumers or businesses. But it is in finding the right balance between the respective vendor strengths to create...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How Intermedia became a viable contender in cloud communications

I was recently re-introduced to Intermedia, an IT survivor founded in 1995. While some people may be familiar with Intermedia's hosted Exchange email business, Intermedia offers fully modernized UCaaS (unified communications as a service) and CCaaS (contact center as a service) solutions today. I believe that Intermedia's unique transformation to become a solid UCaaS / CCaaS solution provider is worth profiling.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

European Cloud Communications And UCaaS provider Destiny Acquires Meridix And Takes Leadership Position In Communication Analytics

The acquisition is an essential part in Destiny’s strategy to provide cloud communications solutions to SMEs in Europe, to bring more business value and innovation to its service provider customers and gain access to new service providers. Destiny, the European provider of secure cloud and business communication solutions for...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ericom Software Delivers Record Sales and ARR Growth in 2021, Driven by Zero Trust Cloud Security Solutions

Company Seeing Rapid, Accelerating Global Demand for its Portfolio of Secure Web and Application Access Products Across all Industry Sectors. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced record sales of its portfolio of Zero Trust security solutions in 2021, with best-ever results delivered across all regions. Strong adoption of the company’s ZTEdge platform, as well as its Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) solution delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud platform, were significant contributors to Ericom’s growth. New customer acquisition, along with expansion of existing customer relationships, exceeded projections, driven by adoption of Zero Trust Security and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions to secure digital transformation initiatives and distributed workforces across all industry sectors and geographies.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Communications#Ribbon Communications#Unified Communications#Cloud Computing#Sub Sahara Africa#Msft#Ribbon Connect#Poly#The Westcon Cloud Connect#Microsoft Teams
channele2e.com

Microsoft Azure MSP Acquires AWS Cloud Partner: Ergo Buys Asystec

Ergo, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP focused on Microsoft Azure, is acquiring Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Asystec for €25 million ($28.3 million). The combined company is expected to employ more than 500 IT professionals across Ireland, the United Kingdom and North America. This is technology M&A deal...
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Microsoft Cloud for Retail and the role of partners

Senior Director, Partner Strategy, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries. It’s that time of the year again. Not to start a gym membership or return gifts…it’s that time of year where retailers reflect on holidays past and question if there was room to do more for their customers: faster delivery, seamless returns, relevant recommendations, efficient customer service without the pain of waiting and listening to hold music. There is a myriad of opportunities to deliver a better shopper experience equating to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.
RETAIL
aithority.com

Government And Education Entities Streamline Purchasing Process For NEC Advanced Cloud And On-Premises Communications Solutions

NEC Corporation of America renews contract with National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance. NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, announces the award of a new contract with the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA). The new contract extends the successful five-year relationship that provides state, local, education and government (SLED) agencies cost savings and efficiency in the procurement process.
EDUCATION
finextra.com

Shield raises $15m for AI-driven communications compliance platform

Shield, a workplace intelligence platform for compliance teams at financial services firms, has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Macquarie Capital and OurCrowd. Tel Aviv-based Shield, which has bootstrapped itself since launch in 2018, will use the funds to expand its US presence through a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
95.5 FM WIFC

Oracle opens data centre to provide cloud services across Africa

STOCKHOLM/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Oracle opened a data centre in South Africa on Wednesday to provide local cloud services across Africa for the first time, joining the likes of Microsoft and Amazon in setting up facilities in the southernmost country on the continent. Africa will be the U.S. company’s 37th...
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Yugabyte partners with Intuita to support cloud-native database market growth

Yugabyte has signed a strategic partnership agreement with UK full lifecycle data services provider Intuita. The partnership will support the growth of enterprise-class, transactional database technology cloud initiatives across EMEA, and further accelerate the adoption of cloud-native databases for digital transformation projects. Intuita brings a wealth of experience in cloud...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

OSF Digital Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consulting Partner Datarati

OSF Digital, backed by private equity firm Delta-v Capital, acquires Salesforce Marketing Cloud & CRM consulting firm Datarati. OSF Digital, backed by private equity firm Delta-v Capital, has acquired Datarati, a CRM and Salesforce Marketing Cloud consultancy that supports clientele across Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Protegrity partners with Google Cloud to accelerate secure data analytics

Protegrity announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to support the upcoming release of BigQuery remote functions. BigQuery remote functions offer Google Cloud customers the ability to extend BigQuery with their own external code. With support for remote functions, Protegrity adds an additional layer of data protection, while enabling customers to deliver faster, more robust analysis through Google Cloud BigQuery.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Protegrity Partners With Google Cloud to Support BigQuery Remote Functions

Enabling Organizations to Perform Secure Analysis on Large Data Sets Across Google Cloud’s Services and Deliver Strategic Business Value. Protegrity, a global leader in data security, announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to support the upcoming release of BigQuery remote functions. First announced at Google Cloud Next ‘21 in October, BigQuery remote functions offer Google Cloud customers the ability to extend BigQuery with their own external code. With support for remote functions, Protegrity adds an additional layer of data protection, while enabling customers to deliver faster, more robust analysis through Google Cloud BigQuery.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Systems Integrator GyanSys Acquires Salesforce Partner Groundswell Cloud Solutions

Indiana-based systems integrator GyanSys Inc. has acquired Groundswell Cloud Solutions, a Salesforce and Mulesoft cloud consulting partner based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 86 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022, and the fourth Salesforce cloud...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Mambu Partners with Volante Technologies to Support Cloud-Native Banking and Payments Modernization

SaaS banking platform Mambu and an international provider of Cloud payments and financial messaging solutions, Volante Technologies, announced a collaboration to assist banks and lenders with streamlining their banking and payment infrastructures. The partnership should enable joint clients to “speed delivery of innovative payment products and services without needing to...
TECHNOLOGY
commercialintegrator.com

CP Communications Releases Cloud-Based Solutions for Live Productions

CP Communications announced the launch of two new products for live production. The products include the Virtual Media Center and FastReturn secure video management platform. N.Y.-based CP Communications provides innovative solutions and services for live event productions. Both solutions are built around WebRTC — the cloud-based technology used by Zoom,...
SOFTWARE
prweek.com

Barabino & Partners buys B2P Communications Consulting

The acquisition of B2P Communications Consulting takes Baranbino & Partners' total workforce to 130 people in eight offices with total revenue above €18m. B&P already employed 110 staff across offices in Milan, Rome, Genoa, Berlin, London and New York, while B2P has a presence in Paris, Berlin and Munich.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies partners with Argent Crypto

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (OTCPK:CLGUF) enters into a third party services deal with Argent Crypto, whereby Argent will utilize CLGUF's unused computer processing power of its userbase to mine cryptocurrencies and convert them into fiat currency. CLGUF intends to use this tie-up to perform a monetization strategy for the foreseeable...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Hunters lands $68M for cloud-driven security operations platform

Hunters, which provides a cloud-based security operations center (SOC) platform, now ingests and correlates data from 70 other vendors — enabling customers to prioritize the biggest cyber threats across their different tools. Achieving this “critical mass” of integrations positions the company well for meeting customer needs and for achieving accelerated growth going forward, Hunters cofounder and CEO Uri May told VentureBeat.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

QED Investors hires Gbenga Ajayi as partner to focus on investments in Africa

In a move rarely made by Western venture capitalists, QED Investors announced today that it has hired an African partner, Gbenga Ajayi. He will focus on Africa investments as part of QED’s international team. Last September, the fintech-focused venture capital firm announced closing $1.05 billion for its oversubscribed seventh...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy