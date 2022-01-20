Partner-driven cloud communications for Africa

Company Seeing Rapid, Accelerating Global Demand for its Portfolio of Secure Web and Application Access Products Across all Industry Sectors. Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions and developer of the ZTEdge™ SASE Platform, announced record sales of its portfolio of Zero Trust security solutions in 2021, with best-ever results delivered across all regions. Strong adoption of the company’s ZTEdge platform, as well as its Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) solution delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud platform, were significant contributors to Ericom’s growth. New customer acquisition, along with expansion of existing customer relationships, exceeded projections, driven by adoption of Zero Trust Security and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions to secure digital transformation initiatives and distributed workforces across all industry sectors and geographies.

