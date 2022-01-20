ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Further deliveries of small arms by Russia to CAR depend on bilateral agreements: Diplomat

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Further deliveries of small arms by Russia to the Central African Republic (CAR) will depend on bilateral agreements, new Russian Ambassador...

americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
AFP

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic 'off-ramp' on Ukraine?

The United States has called for a diplomatic solution with Russia to resolve a crisis over Ukraine, but in public at least, the two powers remain deeply at odds. Blinken, on a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, called on Moscow to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, with a US official saying the talks in Geneva will explore "diplomatic off-ramps" with Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Independent

Top US, Russia diplomats as Ukraine future teeters on brink

The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are holding crucial talks on Friday as a weeks-long standoff over Ukraine teeters on the cusp of a pivotal and potentially violent phase, with rising concerns that Europe may again be beset by war.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are meeting in Geneva, once a key Cold War crossroads, trying to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine amid Moscow’s demands for concessions from NATO over its relationship with the former Soviet republic.Blinken on Thursday played down any prospects of an immediate fix in...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationCanada

Who's to blame in the Ukraine-Russia standoff? It depends on perspective

In the West, the current standoff between Ukraine and Russia has typically been presented as one in which a righteous Ukraine is standing up to bullying by a scheming, even Machiavellian Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin may indeed like to see himself as Machiavellian, but otherwise this characterization is only one point of view. During a recent visit to Kyiv, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine over the Russian-dominated separatist territories in the east. She also reiterated her government’s desire to see Ukraine join NATO. But Ukraine is arguably not an ideal candidate for portrayal...
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on Russia

The Foreign Secretary has called on the “free world” to reduce its economic dependence on Russia as tensions continue over Ukraine. Liz Truss delivered a speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney in which she warned Vladimir Putin he must “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict like the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

Top diplomats for U.S., Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions

GENEVA (Reuters) – The top diplomats of Russia and the United States were to meet in Switzerland on Friday to discuss soaring tensions over Ukraine after a flurry of meetings between officials on both sides in the last week produced no breakthroughs. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Top US, Russia diplomats hold 'frank' and 'honest' talks, reach no breakthroughs

Top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia held talks in Geneva on Friday, with no significant progress despite both sides remaining positive in the face of escalating tensions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke for around 90 minutes about Ukraine. Blinken called the meeting "frank and substantive," while Lavrov said the meeting had proved "a useful, honest discussion."
FOREIGN POLICY

