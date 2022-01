There aren't many companies that can get away with not having sales. Take Apple, for instance. The retail giant doesn't really do sales like tons of other traditional retailers. The same goes for Tesla. But there are some stores and consumerist categories that really just can't get away from the "on sale" phenomenon. Take JCPenny for example, they tried abolishing sales and it backfired tremendously.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO