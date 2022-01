Moeen Ali admitted the batting depth of the West Indies is “scary” after England withstood a late blitz from lower-order pair Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein to win the second Twenty20 by just one run.England looked to be cruising to a series-levelling victory when their opponents crumbled from 47 for two to 65 for seven in pursuit of 172, with Moeen taking format-best figures of three for 24 at Barbados’ Kensington Oval.But some bruising blows from Shepherd kept a flickering hope alive and even though that was extinguished midway through the final over, Hosein closed the show with three successive...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO