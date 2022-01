In the chaotic life of a high schooler, volunteering can seem futile. If days of time and effort are put into service activities for only a few hours of an event, why volunteer? For Key Club members, service hours are more than just a line on a college application. Volunteers develop personal connections to an event, want to give back to the community for their support of different sports or activities, or give back to people in need.

ROLLA, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO