Music and Dance

By Staff Writer
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
 5 days ago

FirstWorks, a Rhode Island non-profit dedicated to building community through world-class arts, will present renowned composer, violinist and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) and “The Telling” at 8 p.m. on January 22, 2022 at WaterFire Arts Center. “The Telling” is a new...

www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

visitsaintpaul.com

Dancing Our Way Out

Date: Friday, January 14 2022 to Friday, January 21 2022. In a burst of creative filmmaking, the University of Minnesota Dance Program students, faculty, and guests responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and the call for social justice, catalyzed by the murder of George Floyd, as seen in these many works.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Dance Theater

This week, Santa Barbara Dance Theater celebrates its 45th anniversary with a program featuring work by Nancy Colahan, Weslie Ching, and the group’s new Artistic Director, Brandon Whited. The performances, which run from Thursday, January 13, through Sunday, January 16, will be at Center Stage Theater. Featured dancers include Nicole Powell, Paige Amicon, Miche Wong, Calder White, and apprentice/understudy Riley Haley. Colahan will contribute a pair of solos from Pandemic Suite, which she developed over Zoom last year. Weslie Ching’s duet, I Don’t Exist Anymore, is set to the funky sounds of Thai musician Thepporn Petchubon. Brandon Whited will premiere two works for the company, to Harbor and ARENA, or 1 of 4 & 4 of 1. For tickets, or to arrange viewing of a livestream, visit sbdancetheater.org.
Barton Chronicle

Dance against death

Maura Gahan (red jacket), falls to her knees after meeting disaster head on without despair, in one of “Six Disaster Confrontation & Mitigation Dances” choreographed by Peter Schumann, founder of the Bread and Puppet Theater. Fellow performers (left to right) Esteli Kitchen, Viggy McKenzie, and Rainjana Haynes look on. Michael Dennison, not visible, provided support for the painted banner. Mr. Schumann said he was inspired to make the dances, which are being performed in public places around the area, after going to a store and being surprised to see no one wearing masks, despite the huge increase in cases of COVID. A part of the show, which here was performed Saturday in front of the C & C Market in Barton, calls on the audience to “Please don’t die of misinterpretation of the word freedom.” Photo by Joseph Gresser.
State
Rhode Island State
Slipped Disc

Alastair Macaulay: This music is just too good for dance

Alastair Macaulay returns with his ongoing Slippedisc reviews of the Philharmonia Orchestra’s 75th season:. Philharmonia Orchestra Sunday 16 January 3pm Bach, Haydn, Mozart. With its Sunday afternoon concert at the Royal Festival Hall, the Philharmonia Orchestra began 2022 in the eighteenth century – that’s. to say, with...
djmag.com

Lady Of The House announce exhibition celebrating women in dance music

Lady Of The House is hosting an exhibition celebrating women in dance music from 8th - 12th March. Commencing on International Women’s Day, the Lady of The House cultural exhibition will take place at Lost Horizon in Bristol, with live-streaming also made available. The programme will kick off with an Under 18’s day on the 8th March.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

YTI Comedy

Your Theatre serves up a cure for the pandemic blues in their production of Paul Slade Smith’s The Outsider. Directed by Eric R. Paradis, it’s a timely, hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Ned Newley doesn’t want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and...
#Dance#Chamber Music#Performing#Firstworks#Dbr#Waterfire Arts Center#The Neighb News
djmag.com

New London festival, Risen, celebrates the ‘divine feminine’ in dance music

A new one-day festival, Risen, will take place in London on 9th April. Running between midday and midnight across a number of venues in Hackney Wick, the event is billed as a celebration of “the divine feminine” and “an exercise in love vibration”. Programmed by a team of women from the local Percolate party crew, the festival features a 100% non-male line-up, which you can see in full below.
wgnsradio.com

MTSU ushers in ‘Year of the Tiger’ in U.S., China with music, dancing, opera

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The eyes of the tiger will be on MTSU during two special online performances to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Center for Chinese Music and Culture and the Center for Asian Studies will host a virtual show of music and dance at 7 p.m. Central, Sunday, Jan. 30, on Facebook and YouTube to welcome the Year of the Tiger.
pghcitypaper.com

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Greer Cabaret Theater, Belvedere's, and more (Jan. 21-23)

Notice: Because of the rise in cases and the surge of Omicron in the county, many of these venues hosting events now require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry. If you attend any of these events, please note this and give yourself time to get a test in the required time frame. Also, please be respectful of the staff and DJs working these events and know that they may get canceled or rescheduled as cases continue to rise.
tricountytimes.com

Dancing at the Cloud

I can still see “WIN WITH FDR” crudely painted on the side of a building on Slater’s Main Street. The raggedy message and the old vacant white frame structure had both seen better days. An empty business structure was a bit unusual for small town Iowa back...
culvercitycrossroads.com

Performing Arts Grants Awarded to Local Theater, Dance and Music Organizations

On December 10, 2021, the City Council of the City of Culver City awarded a total of $170,015 in 2022 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the City’s Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-three non-profit arts organizations will receive grants to present theatre, dance, and music performances from January to December 2022. These performances will take place at various locations throughout Culver City and will maintain all current health and safety measures.
edmsauce.com

NGHTMRE Links Up With Dance Music’s Brightest On New ‘UNSOUND’ EP

After capping an exciting year with ‘Shady Intentions,' NGHTMRE continues the momentum and kicks off 2022 with his first EP release since 2017. Four tracks deep and chock-full of features, UNSOUND travels NGHTMRE’s historic evolution of sound since his inception. Including genre-bending collaborations with rising producers RNSOM, RAY VOLPE, and Deadlyft, UNSOUND is the third installment to NGHTMRE’s long line of triumphant EPs.
djmag.com

New label to reissue '90s and early '00s Irish dance music records

A new label has launched with a focus on reissuing classic and forgotten Irish electronic music from the '90s and early '00s. Arís' first release comes in the form of a reissue of two tracks from Irish trio Bumble's progressive house-inspired 1992 EP 'West In Motion'. The 'Banana Mix' and 'Hard Mix' of the EP's titular track have been remastered for the reissue, marking the release's 30th anniversary.
