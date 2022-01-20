ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India, Tesla in 'Weird Stalemate' on Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge-Sources

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - Talks between India and Tesla Inc over potential tax benefits are deadlocked as the government is not keen to give the company any breaks without a commitment to manufacture locally, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters. Tesla is desperate to import and sell its...

