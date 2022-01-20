ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodbye, Garbine: No. 3 Muguruza bows out at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- The surprises started early at the Australian Open on Day 4, with No. 3 Garbine Muguruza becoming the highest-seeded player to exit the women's draw just minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost. Not long after, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka served a dozen double-faults in...

Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

World number two and title favourite Daniil Medvedev won over the Australian Open crowd on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fit-again Halep came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months earlier this month at a Melbourne warm-up event and was always in charge.
Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
In her 63rd try, Cornet makes Grand Slam quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Alize Cornet has finally reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament at her 63rd attempt. The 32-year-old Cornet survived a second-set meltdown to advance to the last eight at the Australian Open with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over two-time major winner Simona Halep. "It's...
The Latest: Tsitisipas and Kanepi reach quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- The Latest at the Australian Open on Monday (all times local):. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Kaia Kanepi advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in the final two matches on Day 8 of the tournament. The fourth-seeded Tsitsipas beat Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4...
Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
Alize Cornet cherishes ‘magic’ win as she reaches first grand slam quarter-final

Perseverance finally paid off for an emotional Alize Cornet as she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.The Frenchwoman, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, dropped to the court in tears at the end of a gruelling 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Simona Halep in sweltering conditions at the Australian Open.Cornet has played in every grand slam tournament for the last 15 years and this was her sixth trip to the fourth round but she had never previously managed to go further.Persistence pays off 💙🤍❤️@alizecornet · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/4GLX6JwvXF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2022The first...
Alize Cornet ends wait for a quarter-final – day eight at the Australian Open

Alize Cornet achieved a goal 15 years in the making by reaching the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.The Frenchwoman battled past Simona Halep in very hot conditions at Melbourne Park to reach the milestone in her 63rd major tournament and will next meet Danielle Collins while Kaia Kanepi knocked out second seed Aryna Sabalenka.Daniil Medvedev lost his cool but defeated Maxime Cressy in four sets, and Stefanos Tsitsipas prevailed in five against Taylor Fritz.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayThe reason we do what we do. Bigger than tennis ❤️💪🏼 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y9U67vmSVC— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January...
Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.Picture of the dayStat of the dayBreaking new groundTwo historic milestones in the #AusOpen juniors today: 🇮🇷 Meshkatolzahra Safi became the...
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
Australian Open wildcards Maddison Inglis and Chris O'Connell bow out in Melbourne

Maddison Inglis's breakout Australian Open campaign is over while fellow local wildcard Chris O'Connell also fell in a tough third-round battle. Inglis lost her way against six-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Kaia Kanepi, succumbing 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 to the Estonian veteran in sweltering heat on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena. Later...
