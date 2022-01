The pandemic has shifted the way Americans work -- perhaps forever. Remote work has become part of our new normal and in September of last year alone, 45% of full-time employees reported working from home in some capacity, according to a Gallup survey. And if you're one of the millions of remote workers who works from their kitchen table daily, you may be wondering about the home office tax deduction. But, if you work for a traditional employer, you won't qualify for this tax break.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO