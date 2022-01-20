ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

By JILL LAWLESS
 4 days ago
Britain Conservatives Explainer FILE - In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Jan. 19, 2022. Some Conservative lawmakers in Britain are talking about ousting Johnson, who has been tarnished by allegations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic. The party has a complex process for changing leaders that starts by lawmakers writing letters to demand a no-confidence vote. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP, File) (Jessica Taylor)

LONDON — (AP) — Some Conservative lawmakers in Britain are talking about ousting their leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been tarnished by allegations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic.

If Johnson does not heed calls to resign — and he insists he won't — he could be toppled through a no-confidence vote.

Here’s how the Conservative Party goes about challenging and changing leaders.

THE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

A no-confidence vote in the party leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers — currently 54 — write a letter to Graham Brady, head of a powerful group of Conservative legislators known as the 1922 Committee. It is called that because it was founded by lawmakers first elected that year to consolidate their power inside the party.

Letters can be delivered in person, by post or by email, and no one but Brady knows how many letters he has already received.

If Brady receives 54 letters, he will call a no-confidence vote, to be held within hours or days, in which all 359 Tory legislators can cast secret ballots. Johnson would need 180 votes to win. If he gets that many votes, there could not be another challenge for a year.

If Johnson loses, he would resign and a party leadership contest would be held in which he would be barred from running. He would remain party leader and prime minister until a replacement is chosen.

THE LEADERSHIP CONTEST

Conservative leadership contests have two stages. In the first stage, Conservative lawmakers hold an initial vote on all the candidates. The candidate with lowest number of votes drops out, and voting continues until there are two contenders left.

If there are only two candidates, they proceed to the second stage. In that part, the final two candidates are put to a vote of the full party membership across the country.

In the last leadership contest in 2019, a field of 10 candidates was whittled down to Johnson and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt. Johnson won handily with about two-thirds of postal votes cast by party members.

The winner of the vote becomes Conservative Party leader and prime minister, without the need for a national election.

THE CONTENDERS

Any Conservative legislator is eligible to run to replace Johnson as party leader. The two names most often mentioned are Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, both senior ministers with strong followings in the party.

Other possible contenders include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who ran against Johnson last time; Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, one of the most powerful members of Johnson’s government; Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who leads the country's coronavirus response; and Hunt, who has said he hasn't abandoned hope of becoming prime minister one day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Independent

Boris Johnson launches inquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by launching an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because of her “Muslimness”.“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened,” a No 10 spokesperson said.Mr Johnson was under fierce pressure to act after telling Ms Ghani – nearly two years ago – to start a formal complaint with the party about the way she was treated.The former junior transport minister said she had told him this was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business”.On Sunday, Dominic Raab...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I’ve made Boris Johnson a five-point plan to get him out of trouble

It seems that Boris Johnson, as is usual when he finds himself in bother, wants to “get the old band back”. He’d like to be able to rely once again on Eddie Lister to run his office, just as he did at City Hall when he was mayor of London; and also to benefit from the sound, blunt advice proffered by Sir Lynton Crosby, who helped him win the 2019 general election (how distant those halcyon days feel now!) – preferably with the hands-on presence of David Canzini, a Crosby associate.For reasons that are fairly obvious, the Team Boris recruitment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Disappointed’ Nusrat Ghani says government failed to take Islamophobia ‘seriously’

A Tory MP has described her disappointment at No 10’s attempt to suggest Boris Johnson already dealt with her claims of Islamophobia at the top of government when they were first made in 2020.It comes after Nusrat Ghani told The Sunday Times she was sacked as transport minister two years ago due to concerns around her “Muslimness”, with an unnamed government whip allegedly telling her that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the claims, branding them “defamatory”.Downing Street later said the PM met with Ms Ghani on 1 July 2020 to discuss...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

The senior MP who heads the Commons “sleaze” watchdog has warned Government attempts to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson are illegal.Chris Bryant chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said threats to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies amounted to “misconduct in public office” and should be referred to the police.He said there were even allegations the Prime Minister had been directly involved as he battles to save his job ahead of a keenly-awaited report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.His intervention came after William Wragg, the senior Tory MP who first raised concerns about attempted “blackmail”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prime Minister branded ‘charlatan’ by SNP MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been branded a “charlatan” by an SNP MP at an independence rally.Stephen Flynn was among those who marched from Glasgow’s George Square to Glasgow Green on Saturday, calling on the Prime Minister to quit over parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.The Aberdeen South MP said Scotland’s problems would not be fixed by Mr Johnson’s resignation and only Scottish independence would be the way forward.“As you know, as I know, as everyone up and down Scotland knows, this Prime Minister is a charlatan, this Prime Minister is corrupt and this Prime Minister is a liar,”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour must take centre ground from Tories now, says Tony Blair

The Labour Party must capitalise on the defection of a red wall Tory MP by laying claim to the centre ground, Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent.Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, crossed the floor this week, adding to Boris Johnson’s woes as he remains mired in the Partygate scandal.The former prime minister said the moment had a “bigger significance” than the Partygate row and Sir Keir Starmer should use the moment to win over those who voted Conservative in 2019.He said: “It does show that there’s a group of people who maybe backed the Tories for the...
POLITICS
