The number of excellent smart home devices compatible with Google Home is significant, and it's only going to continue to grow as the new smart home standard, Matter, rolls out in 2022. With so many products available to add to your home, from the best Google Assistant speakers to some fantastic kitchen products, knowing how to remove one of these devices from your Google Home is likely to come up. So, when you've decided to upgrade a device or remove one because you no longer use it, we're here to walk you through the process of removing smart home products from the Google Home app.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO