ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Honeywell And FREYR Collaborate To Deploy Energy Storage Solutions Via Next-Generation Battery Cells

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Honeywell and FREYR Battery announced they have signed an agreement pursuant to which FREYR will, subject to viability, leverage Honeywell’s leading technology offerings, including integrated automation, field instrumentation and security integration solutions in their manufacturing process. As part of the collaboration, Honeywell will purchase 19 GWh of battery cells produced by...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Amp Energy to develop 800 MWh of battery storage capacity

Renewable energy developer Amp Energy said that it will develop two 400 MW grid-connected battery storage facilities with 800 MWh of capacity in central Scotland. The Scottish Green Battery Complex could enter service in April 2024 and would be one of the largest such facilities in Europe. Plans call for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Bitmain-Backed BitFuFu (Finfront Holding Company), a World-Leading Digital Assets Cloud Mining Service Provider, Entered into a Definitive Merger Agreement with Arisz Acquisition Corp.

Finfront Holding Company, a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider, and Arisz Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company(ARIZ), announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in BitFuFu becoming a publicly listed company on NASDAQ under an anticipated ticker symbol “FUFU”. The transaction values the Company at a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Helix Wireless Partners with floLIVE for its Global IoT Connectivity Solution

FloLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases, both privately and over the cloud, announced that Helix Wireless will be using floNET, floLIVE’s global connectivity service to provide consumer and IoT wireless solutions anywhere in the world.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honeywell#Renewable Energy#Energy Storage#Battery Storage#Green Energy#Freyr Battery#Fid#Bess#Stanford University
aithority.com

Aizon Launches Predictive Maintenance Solution For Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Aizon Asset Health helps pharmaceutical manufacturers and biotech companies optimize the performance of their equipment and other assets through intelligent, real-time monitoring and alerting. Aizon announced the launch of its new asset monitoring application for pharmaceutical manufacturers and biotech companies. Built on Aizon’s GxP compliant AI SaaS Platform, Aizon Asset...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CleanTechnica

Panasonic Will Invest $700 Million To Make Next-Generation Batteries For Tesla

Nikkei Asia reports that Panasonic will invest $700 million to expand its battery factory in Wakayama prefecture, Japan, and bring in new equipment to manufacture the new 4680 battery cells developed by Tesla. When completed, the factory will be capable of producing about 10 gigawatt-hours per year of the new batteries, enough to power about 150,000 electric vehicles. That is about 20% of the company’s total battery manufacturing capacity from its factories in Japan, the US, and other countries.
BUSINESS
ngtnews.com

GreenCore Chooses Advanced Battery Concepts’ Energy Storage Systems for EV Charging Plazas

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC (ABC) and GreenCore EV Services LLC have signed a memorandum of understanding whereby ABC will begin supplying its patented GreenSeal storage batteries to thousands of solar electric vehicle (EV) charging plazas being installed by GreenCore across the United States. Under this arrangement, ABC will manufacture and supply the energy storage systems for an estimated 10,000 solar EV charging plazas by the end of the decade.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market growing demand and growth opportunity: NGK Insulators, EDF, NEC Energy Solutions

Latest released the research study on global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are NGK Insulators Ltd., EDF, NEC Energy Solutions Inc., KOKAM, Parker Hannifin, Sharp Corporation, Duke Energy Corporation, SAFT, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., RedFlow Energy Storage Solutions, LG, Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Korea Electric Power Corporation, GE Energy Storage, Siemens, ABB, Panasonic, Kyushu Electric Power Company, BYD Co. Ltd, Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd., Dynapower, Mitsubishi, Tesla Inc, Sonnenbatterie GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
MARKETS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Upcoming Webinar on Next Generation Batteries and Beyond Lithium

Webinar Title: Next Generation Batteries and Beyond Lithium - What's Happening in Battery Technology?. Presenter: Dr Alex Holland, Senior Technology Analyst - IDTechEx. The current iteration of Li-ion batteries are starting to reach their performance limits. As such, a host of next generation technologies are under development to continue the historic improvements to cost and performance. Silicon and lithium-metal anodes, high-voltage cathodes and solid-state electrolytes hold great promise but beyond materials, various cell designs, such as those that incorporate structured electrodes or 3D current collectors, can also play a role in continuing the improvement of battery technology.
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Quantum battery breakthrough paves way for revolution in energy storage

Researchers have made significant progress towards making quantum batteries a reality after demonstrating a new proof-of-concept device.The next-generation battery technology has the potential to revolutionise energy storage by making use of a phenomenon known as superabsorption.This process involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to a molecule’s ability to absorb light, requiring less charging time the more they become entwined. This means that it is theoretically possible for the charging power of a quantum battery to increase faster than the size of the battery. Superabsorption therefore means the bigger the battery, the faster it charges. Until now, however, it has...
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
aithority.com

INNOTECH And OSARO Collaborate To Build A Demonstration AI Picking Robot System For Rohto Pharmaceutical’s Next-Generation Smart Factory

OSARO Inc. a global leader in the development and provision of advanced robotics automation, and INNOTECH CORPORATION, which provides advanced products for electronics and consumer industries, have announced a collaboration to create an innovative demonstration for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. using AI piece-picking robots. The two companies are jointly providing picking robots and jointly building a system for their introduction into a new factory production line, scheduled for completion in 2022. OSARO will take the lead in providing AI software to improve the efficiency of robot operations, and INNOTECH will provide support from demonstration testing to integration of the AI software.
ENGINEERING
Motley Fool

Why Freyr Battery Stock Is Charging Higher Today

Shares of Norwegian battery start-up Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) were trading sharply higher at midday on Wednesday after the company announced a deal to sell 19 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of batteries to Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) over the next several years. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Freyr Battery's shares are up about 11.6% from...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Report: Honda And LG Energy Solution Plan US Battery JV

Honda and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (LGES) might build a joint venture lithium-ion battery cell gigafactory in the U.S. The unofficial report about the reportedly planned investment was shared by South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper on Friday (via Automotive News). According to the article, the joint venture is expected...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Arval And Ridecell Sign Strategic Partnership To Deploy Next-Generation Shared Mobility Solutions Offering Customers Seamless And Global Mobility Coverage

Arval, a European leader in full-service leasing and new sustainable mobility solutions, and Ridecell, a global fleet automation and mobility solutions provider, announce the signature of their strategic partnership with the shared objective of accelerating the development of end-to-end mobility solutions. Ridecell’s fleet automation and mobility platform coupled with Arval’s leading position in the car leasing market will help cover any mobility needs of Arval corporate customers throughout Europe.
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

GET Corp. is joining DLE to collaborate with AirGo in energy-efficient Drone Delivery solutions

Portland (OR), US – Global Energy Transmission Co. (GET) enables battery-powered drones to fly forever by safely and quickly recharging while still in flight. Drones simply hover for a few minutes in one of our large wireless charging areas produced by GET Wireless Charging Station, which can be installed kilometers apart along flight routes, and inside. GET’s solution elevates drone-driven applications to a new level of autonomy, while providing high utilization of the drones, enhanced security, and all-weather operations. AirGo and GET have agreed to work on lightweight and energy-efficient solutions for the drone delivery industry, such as smart and fully automated delivery platform.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Comviva To Offer Next-Generation BlueMarble Solution On IBM Cloud For Telecommunications

Integrated solution to enable commerce and monetization solutions for the emerging era of 5G and Edge. Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, announced a collaboration with IBM to deliver its next-generation BlueMarble solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. The integrated solution shall power digital transformation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) globally in the 5G and Edge era.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy