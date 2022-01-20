Health2Sync Expands Product Offering In Chronic Disease Management With Real Word Data Integration And Analytics

Metasens, the metaverse project under Imperium Technology Group, announces that its NFT Marketplace has gone live first to its community members, together with the launch of the Metasens’ first GameFi blockchain game METASNAKE in three regions in the APAC. The launch has attracted 4000 users and players within four days from Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Rolled out in the 4th quarter of 2021, Metasens is led by a young and vibrant team from Hong Kong and Taiwan, who are experienced in gaming and blockchain technology. The project aims to build an open GameFi platform in the form of a Universal Amusement Park together with global community and users, providing NFT marketplace and blockchain wallet. Metasens digital currency is also available (MSU and UCG).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO