ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

gDi Implements FaceTec’s Leading 3D Face Authentication Software For The Largest Bank In The UAE

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Gulf Data International (gDi) has been a trusted MENA tech integrator and solutions provider for nearly 40 years, and now in partnership with biometrics technology leader FaceTec, announces the launch of Liveness Detection and 3D Face Authentication software at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), after a successful rollout for the class-leading...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Temenos Launches Industry’s First AI-Driven Buy-Now-Pay-Later Banking Service on the Temenos Banking Cloud

New Temenos Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) banking service helps banks and non-banks offer AI-driven variable installment loans to their customers at the point of purchase. Temenos the banking software company, announced the launch of its Buy-Now-Pay-Later banking service. This offering will open up new revenue opportunities for banks and fintechs, help them reach new markets and cement their relationships with both consumers and merchants through alternative credit products.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

WhiteSource Recognized with Elite Provider Ranking by National Vulnerability Database

WhiteSource, a leader in open source security and management, announced that it has been recognized at the Provider Acceptance Level for NIST’s National Vulnerability Database (NVD). The NVD is the largest and most comprehensive repository of reported known vulnerabilities, both in commercial and open source components. The NVD’s Collaborative...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

BrainChip Reflects On A Successful 2021, With Move To Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP. BrainChip is looking forward to 2022 as it closes its most successful year ever buoyed by technological advancements made to its Akida™ technology, commercialization, additions of veteran leadership to both its management and Board of Directors, market exchange upgrades and more.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

KryptoNect Promises to Revolutionize Online Shopping by Allowing Anonymous Crypto Payments

On the last day of January, a most revolutionary project will be launching on the Binance Smart Chain. With incredible ambition and an already working product, the founder and lead developer of Kyrptonect, Kam, is trying to create the “Amazon of the Blockchain”. Knowing the challenge it entails and ready to face it. For the first time ever, you can buy tangible products completely anonymously while protecting your personal data!
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Tech#Gulf Data International#Mena#First Abu Dhabi Bank#3d Liveness Detection#Digital Banking#Consumer Banking Group#Fab#Uae
aithority.com

New Forrester Study Reveals Top Performance And Productivity Gains For Advertisers Using The Quantcast Platform

Forrester Names the Quantcast Platform a “Next-generation DSP 2.0” Delivering a 44% Increase in Conversions and Time Savings of 50%. Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, released a Total Economic Impact™(TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting which evaluated the financial and business impact for customers who are leveraging the Quantcast Platform for their advertising and marketing initiatives. Based on interviews with global marketers and advertising agencies using the Quantcast Platform to plan, activate, and measure their digital advertising campaigns, the study determines that Quantcast provides advertisers a strategic edge and confidence for the future with the forthcoming deprecation of third-party cookies.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Spire And Dragonfly Aerospace Announce Partnership To Support Australian Office Of National Intelligence

Spire’s LEMUR satellite will explore the on-board application of advanced machine learning capabilities. Spire Global, Inc. a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, announced a partnership with Dragonfly Aerospace to support the Australian Government’s Office of National Intelligence (ONI) with a second satellite as a part of its ongoing National Intelligence Community Satellite (NICSAT) program. The follow-up program, NICSAT2, will see Spire designing, building, and launching the company’s Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR), a 6U satellite platform, with the capability of on-board computing and processing of machine learning and artificial intelligence across multi-modal data. Dragonfly Aerospace will provide a high-performance Gecko camera using its proprietary space-proven electronics and ruggedized optics for an easy-to-integrate imaging solution for the satellite.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Registration Opens For Cloud Security Alliance Research Summit

Online event will showcase findings from new and existing research projects, providing key tools and guidance for the cloud-adopting community. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced that registration has opened for the CSA Research Summit (March 9-10, 2022). The event, originally scheduled to be held in February in conjunction with the 2022 RSA Conference, will bring together CSA’s top researchers to share their insight and expertise on the issues that will define cloud security.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Options Provide MEMX With Market Data Access Across New York And Chicago

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, announced an agreement to provide the Members Exchange (MEMX) with production and disaster recovery market data services across their New York and Chicago sites. MEMX, one of the largest North American Equities exchange operators, has entered into...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
United Arab Emirates
aithority.com

Catcher Digital Marketing And Flowfinity Deliver Measurable Business Growth For Consumer Brands

Flowfinity Wireless Inc. published a case study outlining how Catcher Digital Marketing has leveraged Flowfinity’s no-code platform to deliver significant value to the consumer-packaged goods sector by digitizing and automating retail audit and market research reporting. Catcher Digital Marketing constructs sophisticated online marketing strategies delivered using tactics that produce...
MARKETS
aithority.com

SkyPoint Cloud Announces Rebrand of CSG Pro

SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first  customer data and AI platform that enables consumer, financial services and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers and patients, announced the rebrand of Cloud Solutions Group (CSG) Pro to SkyPoint CSG, after acquiring the company in 2021. The acquisition and rebrand align SkyPoint CSG with several trends in the industry:
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

92% of Product Decision Makers Say Data & Analytics Critical to Success of Business

New Harris Poll/Sisense Study Titled “The Business Intelligence Landscape” Outlines the Value of Analytics, Making Connection to the Bottom Line, but Notes Current Barriers to Success. Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, has announced a new study, “The Business Intelligence Landscape,” commissioned by Sisense and...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Parity Technologies and MediLedger Network Announce Partnership to Deliver Blockchain-Powered Solutions to the Life Sciences Industry

Chronicled, the technology company behind MediLedger Network, has entered into a partnership with Parity Technologies, the developer behind Polkadot and Substrate; together the two will leverage modern peer-to-peer communication and blockchain technologies to improve the integrity and efficiency of the Life Sciences supply chain. The MediLedger Network is the leading...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

RateGain Latest RGLabs Innovation Selected By US Car Rental Company Malco Enterprises To Accelerate Revenue Recovery

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced that Malco Enterprises of Nevada, Inc. (Malco), a leading Car Rental Company in Las Vegas, has selected RateGain to drive business recovery with the world’s first AI-powered revenue management platform – revAI. Malco...
LAS VEGAS, NV
aithority.com

SentinelOne Extends Support For Amazon Inspector, Amazon EKS Anywhere, And Amazon ECS Anywhere

Broad AWS Solution Coverage Minimizes Risk for Enterprise Cloud Adoption. SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced an expansion to its work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) with support for services including Amazon Inspector, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service Anywhere (Amazon EKS Anywhere), and Amazon Elastic Container Service Anywhere (Amazon ECS Anywhere). As a launch partner for these services, SentinelOne is providing unified visibility, protection, automation, and enforcement across the entire enterprise and cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Dubai-Based Al-Futtaim Electronic – Techserve Partners with TytoCare to Expand Digital Health Services

TytoCare, the global health care industry’s first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced its partnership with Al-Futtaim Electronic-Techserve, a group company of Al-Futtaim. The partnership with TytoCare will enable Al-Futtaim to broaden its reach across the healthcare spectrum, covering all touchpoints, from specialists to local clinics.
HEALTH SERVICES
aithority.com

Logicata Achieves ISO27001 Certification

AWS Managed Services provider Logicata announces that they have achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for their information security management system. Following an extensive audit process, the certificate (number IS752334) was issued by BSI and applies to Nous Technology Group Limited, the parent company of Logicata, and all its subsidiaries. This...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

STAT Partners with Applied XL To Launch a New Clinical Trials Monitoring Platform Powered by Artificial Intelligence

STAT has worked tirelessly to deliver trusted and authoritative journalism about health, medicine, and the life sciences to millions of readers around the world. We are thrilled to unveil a new product that has been under development for over a year and that we believe will transform how readers like you track and analyze clinical trials data: STAT Trials Pulse.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Deloitte Expands Managed Security Services And Solutions Suite For Cyber Threat Detection And Response

The Managed Extended Detection andResponse (MXDR) by Deloitte offering suite provides flexible, technology-enabled, human-powered security operations services, helping organizations build resilience against emerging cyber threats. Deloitte has expanded upon existing capabilities to launch Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte. The suite of offerings combines an integrated, unified, composable...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

FTX and SALT Agree to Multi-Year Partnership, Launch Crypto Bahamas

FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced a multi-year deal to become the global presenting partner of SALT, a premier thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing. FTX will serve as the presenting sponsor of annual SALT events in North America, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the SALT Crypto Show, a new digital series launching in early 2022.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NICE Actimize Recognized As Category Winner For Communications Monitoring Innovation In The Chartis 2022 RiskTech100 Rankings

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Communication solution provides comprehensive coverage for all communication modalities, asset classes and languages in a single cloud-ready solution. NICE Actimize, a NICE business, has been recognized by Chartis Research as the category winner for Communications Monitoring in its recently released 2022 RiskTech100® rankings. In addition to...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy