Idomoo Announces Launch Of Idomoo Personalized Videos For Salesforce On Salesforce AppExchange, The World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

TechSee, the market leader in Computer Vision-powered AI solutions for customer service, announced a benchmark year that saw over 200 percent growth year over year and culminated with a hiring spree that added to the marketing, product, and commercial teams. In 2021, more than 300 companies adopted TechSee as their video support platform for customer support and field services. As demand for video and remote support has grown in a COVID-19 business environment, not only are more companies adopting TechSee but they are also using it more – resulting in more than 20 million virtual customer sessions, saving 120 million miles of truck rolls.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 HOURS AGO