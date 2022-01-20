ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idomoo Announces Launch Of Idomoo Personalized Videos For Salesforce On Salesforce AppExchange, The World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Brands can now benefit from cinematic, interactive Personalized Video at scale integrated directly with data from Salesforce Sales Cloud. Idomoo announced it has launched the Idomoo – Personalized Videos for Salesforce app on Salesforce AppExchange. The app allows Salesforce users to easily integrate Personalized Videos into their existing Salesforce workflows without...

