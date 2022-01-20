ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters To The Editor, Jabuary 19, 2022

By Editorial Pages
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this last year, former VP Pence has been silent about 1/6/20, and all of its destruction. VP Pence was physically in the middle of the action, as well as being a flashpoint for all who watched and analyzed that day. The on-site construction of the (gallows) for Mike Pence, date...

Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House

The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Opinion/Editorial, January 19, 2022

The nation is reeling with anger, contempt, and being led astray in so many different and dangerous ways. That fact is inescapably apparent to anyone who goes out in public, watches news on television, listens to talk radio, or reads newspapers, national and local. This is being done to the nation by the broadcasting systems in all areas of mass communications, from news shows to Internet Social Media sites. These broadcasting systems are picking up their information from famous people. Famous people many times who are only famous because of Hollywood stardom, athletic prowess, or political position. Medical, psychological, cultural, linguistic, and even economic credentials are almost totally lacking in all these famous talking heads, from Aaron Rodgers, Novak Djokovic (the tennis star), Marjorie Greene, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Michael Lindell (the pillow guy), Glenn Youngkin (the new governor of Virginia), and on to so many more.
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
