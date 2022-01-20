Letters To The Editor, Jabuary 19, 2022

The nation is reeling with anger, contempt, and being led astray in so many different and dangerous ways. That fact is inescapably apparent to anyone who goes out in public, watches news on television, listens to talk radio, or reads newspapers, national and local. This is being done to the nation by the broadcasting systems in all areas of mass communications, from news shows to Internet Social Media sites. These broadcasting systems are picking up their information from famous people. Famous people many times who are only famous because of Hollywood stardom, athletic prowess, or political position. Medical, psychological, cultural, linguistic, and even economic credentials are almost totally lacking in all these famous talking heads, from Aaron Rodgers, Novak Djokovic (the tennis star), Marjorie Greene, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Michael Lindell (the pillow guy), Glenn Youngkin (the new governor of Virginia), and on to so many more.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO