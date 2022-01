Founded by CEO Moshe Bar, who previously co-founded Qumranet, and CTO Dennis Zimmer, Codenotary helps people identify and track all of the components in their DevOps cycle. This means that when there is an attack on the supply chain or a vulnerability like Log4j, it’s far easier for a company to figure out where these libraries are being used and mitigate the potential blast radius. Because all of this sits on top of immudb, a ledger database that provides a tamper-evident history system (without any blockchain voodoo), users should be able to fully trust this information. After adding Codenotary to their software supply chain, the service automatically creates a bill of materials based on what it is seeing.

