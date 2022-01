Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that Spectra’s StorCycle® Storage Lifecycle Management Software has been recognized as a finalist in the prestigious Storage Magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Product of the Year awards program. For 20 years, the data storage competition has recognized outstanding enterprise data storage products to help IT professionals make wise solution choices. Spectra StorCycle is an easy-to-use, affordable and efficient software solution built to help organizations understand, manage, use and protect their growing repositories of data.

