Spotify is down roughly 40% from all-time highs set in February of last year. In order for Spotify (SPOT) to be a sound investment, in my opinion, it will need to continue building its content library by purchasing exclusive rights. While I believe there are significant challenges to Spotify's future profitability, which I will touch on in the 'Risks' section, they may be able to increase operating leverage by controlling rights to popular podcasts and music. Through content control, I believe Spotify will continue as the world's most popular audio streaming service by attracting new users and heightening revenue per user through increased premium costs and advertising revenues.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO