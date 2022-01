Heat-o-matic is a proportional integral derivative (PID) controller that will be used to run a home-made precision heater. PID is a fancy way of saying that the code plays a game of ‘Warmer’, ‘Colder’ to get something to a particular value (in our example, a particular temperature). The internet is littered with examples of these things, so it is primarily a didactic exercise that will use a few bits of code we’ve previously developed, and hopefully it will make us a little smarter along the way.

